The Dutch dressage riders are allowed to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. They finished fifth in the country classification of the World Dressage Championships in the Danish city of Herning. A place in the top six was sufficient for qualification for the 2024 Games in the capital of France.

The Netherlands still led the standings halfway through the competition on Saturday. This was mainly thanks to Dinja van Liere, who achieved the best score of the day with Hermes: 78.835. The other result came in the name of Thamar Zweistra, who achieved a score of 72.376 with Hexagon’s Ich Weiss.

Marieke van der Putten (71.118) and Emmelie Scholtens (74.410) were unable to defend the lead today. The Dutch team missed, among others, Edward Gal, who has decided not to participate in competitions for a year. Hans Peter Minderhoud is not present either. The Danish team became world champions. Great Britain took the silver and Germany had to settle for the bronze.

“Lately I started to get the jitters”, said a satisfied national coach Alex van Silfhout. ,,It could just be that beautiful things were going to happen in Herning, because the riders were getting better and better. There is a lot more growth in these horses. We are here with young horses, from whom we expect a lot.”

Van Liere is third in the individual classification. That offers perspective for the Grand Prix Special, which will be held tomorrow. The final freestyle to music is scheduled for Wednesday. The best fifteen combinations of the Grand Prix Special are allowed to participate.