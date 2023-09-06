HIf Hollywood or Netflix filmed the 2023 international equestrian season, they would probably release the grand finale of a championship trilogy this week. After the European Championships in eventing ran across the screens in mid-August and the European Championships for course specialists last week, the cameras would now have to pan to the Münsterland to capture what the riders and horses are performing in the dressage arena.

Matthias Alexander Rath knows very well what it feels like to be the (unintentional) lead actor in a film. Most recently, he competed at the EM in Aachen in 2015 for the German dressage team. It was an inglorious, temporary end to his championship career and also the end of his horse Totilas’ sporting career. The world-renowned black stallion had to complete the competition ailing with bone edema, which was later diagnosed.

Cinematic performance

The private broadcaster RTL made the strip “Totilas – the million-dollar business with the stallion of the century” out of the black horse’s story of suffering. The horse is no longer alive, but his descendants are numerous in the sport. So does Thiago, with whom Matthias Alexander Rath now gets a second chance in the German team in Riesenbeck. Thiago – just as powerful and “an eye-catcher” like his father – was bred by Rath’s family on the Schafhof in Kronberg im Taunus. Rider and horse know each other inside out, but found themselves in an unfamiliar situation on Wednesday: as the starting couple of the German EM quartet.

But they did their job more than solidly. In the end, Rath’s relief could be seen: He praised Thiago effusively after the test and hugged him while he was still in the saddle. “2015 wasn’t the best moment to retire. That’s why it’s nice and emotional to be here again,” said the 39-year-old rider and gave an insight into his inner life: Up to this year, the events of 2015 were “pretty much over for him”.







“One thing that I rather suppressed”

But taking part in the European Championships again, with Totilas’ son of all people, brought back memories. “I noticed,” said Rath, “that it was something that I rather suppressed than finished with.” With a result of 74.845 percent, he put his team in the lead after the first of four team riders in the Grand Prix in the evening, however, the British took over with a strong ride by Carl Hester with Fame (78,540). The result of the second German pair, Isabell Werth and Quantaz, was just below (77.174). Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth start this Thursday as the third German couple.

For the Germans, the championship in front of their home crowd should be the golden finale of a turbulent season. While the eventing riders won team silver and individual bronze at their European Championships in Normandy after their most experienced man Michael Jung fell, the show jumpers also had to deal with the short-term absence of their best rider, Marcus Ehning. They returned from Milan without a team medal on Sunday. Philipp Weishaupt’s second place with Zineday in the singles was a happy ending.

But: The German riders, so spoiled by success, without a gold medal in the pre-Olympic year? This film would certainly not be a blockbuster and would not make it into the Netflix highlights. The coming days have to deliver more film-ready material. Monica Theodorescu gives the team gold medal as a big goal. “The horses are very well housed here and we have a great stadium,” said the national coach. “Everyone feels good. So nothing stands in the way of good performance.”







The teams from Great Britain and Denmark are considered to be the biggest competitors, but the Germans have Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, the current Olympic champion and European champion, in their ranks. It will be seen this afternoon (from 3.55 p.m. on WDR) whether she will give the film a happy ending when she rides into the stadium with the mare Dalera as the final couple of her team.

On the second day of the team decision, the Bavarian and her mare also have their first encounter with the world champion couple from Great Britain, Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale, who surprisingly secured gold at the World Championships in Denmark last year. Von Bredow-Werndl and Fry are the favorites for the two European Championship titles in singles, which will be awarded in Riesenbeck on Friday in the Grand Prix Special (from 4:15 p.m. on WDR) and on Sunday in the Grand Prix Freestyle (3:15 p.m. on WDR). .