The new face of Mercedes

The biggest news in the house Mercedes obviously concerns the launch of the new one W15, car with which the Anglo-German team will face the 2024 season with the main objective of reducing the gap to Red Bull to get back into the fight for the title. The presentation of the car, Lewis Hamilton's last before his move to Ferrari, was however not the only official one from the Brackley house.

The promotion for Vesti

As part of its driver training, the team has indeed announced how reserve pilot the Danish Frederik Vesti. The 22-year-old, who joined the Mercedes Junior Team two years ago and is the reigning Formula 2 vice-champion, will share this role with Mick Schumacher. The German will not be available for all 24 races on the F1 calendar due to his commitment in the WEC, which is why Mercedes has promoted Vesti as a possible replacement for Russell or Hamilton in the ongoing world championship if necessary.

“Covering Lewis and George – we read on the official Mercedes website – will be the reserve drivers Mick Schumacher and Fred Vesti. Mick will continue to fill the role he held in 2023, while Fred will transition to this position upon promotion to the Junior Program“.

Vesti, who will participate in the European Le Mans Series this year, will therefore give up his place in F2 to Andrea Kimi Antonelli, another talent from Mercedes. The Dane has two experiences in Formula 1, gained last year during the first free practice session of the Mexican and Abu Dhabi GPs, as well as a career victory in the European Formula Regional achieved in 2019.