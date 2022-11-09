Home page politics

Weekly question and answer session to the government in the French national parliament – French finance and economy minister Bruno Le Maire. © IMAGO/Alexis Sciard

There is a new dress code in the French Parliament. It applies to male MPs and goes back to a push by the Conservatives.

Paris – In the French parliament, a jacket will be compulsory for male MPs in the future, a tie is recommended but not mandatory. Parliament decided on Wednesday, as reported by the media. The ban on wearing shorts or Bermuda shorts was also explicitly included in the clothing rules. So far, the rules have only mentioned business attire, which actually already rules out shorts. “The clothing worn by the deputies in the plenary hall must be neutral and correspond to the solemnity of the place,” it says now. It must be “appropriate” and “not casual” and certainly “not careless”.

France’s parliament gets a new dress code

Conservative MPs, who took offense at left-wing colleagues without ties and jackets, had advocated tightening the dress code. This included Louis Boyard (Left Party), who appeared in Parliament in a neat white shirt. In return, he demanded that exorbitantly expensive clothes and suits be banned in the Assemblée Nationale in order not to widen the gap between the ordinary population and politicians.

In France, there have been debates about the way MPs dress in the past. In 1997, a newly elected communist politician came into parliament in overalls. It was the only representative from the working class, he justified his gap at the time. (dpa)