Skip, at least for now, the dress code of the Chamber which provided for “decent” clothing for politicians. The agenda which, presented by the Brothers of Italy, called for a change in the dress code of parliamentarians has in fact been reformulated: in the new text, the burden of assessing the inclusion of a dress code also in Montecitorio (in the Senate it is instead the tie is already mandatory for men) is entrusted by the Bureau and the College of Quaestors.

The original text presented by the Brothers of Italy provided for the “indistinct prohibition for anyone – parliamentarian, collaborator, employee or visitor – to use trainers whenever they access the premises of the Chamber”, and “the obligation for deputies, collaborators , male employees and visitors to wear a tie at all times”. The agenda had therefore been softened by simply providing for “dignified and decent” clothing.

The new text is even more generic: in fact, the document invites the Bureau and the College of Quaestors, each on the basis of their own responsibilities, “to evaluate the opportunity to introduce specific provisions aimed at providing that the dress of deputies, of employees and all other visitors to the premises of the Chamber is in line with the requirements of respect for the dignity and decorum of the institution”.

The new text was approved with 181 votes in favor and 100 against.