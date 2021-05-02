M.After months of strict exit restrictions and a successful vaccination campaign, the British can only indulge in it: While the Oktoberfest here will probably be canceled again in September, the Wimbledon tickets there will go away for June. There is also Ascot, the horse race. It was an annual spectacle even before Corona, where, in addition to the question of what happened on the racetrack, it was at least as interesting to see what the guests were wearing. This year, however, the dress code is even tougher: spaghetti straps, mini skirts and fascinator headgear are still not permitted. In addition, the organizers have announced a motto: Sustainability! Means: The outfit should be from last year if possible, preferably from another decade.

The sweatpants as a bad influence

The Oscar organizers had also announced a topic for the past Sunday in advance: inspirational and aspirationalAs if there was cause for concern that all those sweatpants they’d worn last year might have had a negative impact on style awareness.

So are the Oscars and Ascot the first signs that the dress code is coming back? Or, as they say in fashion, is making a comeback? And does a dress code actually mean setting limits to free development in an unfashionable way, or does the motto offer the opportunity to be really creative? Is a dress code backward-looking or forward-looking?

Crocs in gold

The result of the Oscars: The music producer Questlove showed how one can deviate from a motto and at the same time heed it. He came in garden shoes, in Crocs, neither particularly creative nor luxurious. For that they were in gold. And many actresses wore dresses as expansive as ball gowns (aspirational), noticeable in some the belly-free middle (inspirational). There have been more boring black dress galas.