Adlib comes from the Latin expression ‘Ad Libitum’, which means “freely”. A definition that extols the free and carefree spirit that has always characterized the style of the inhabitants of Ibiza. And many of its visitors. The origin of this style dates back to the early 70s, with the arrival on the island of the hippie movement and the Yugoslav princess Smilja Mihailovich, who coined the famous phrase “dress as you want, but with taste”.

The multiculturalism of the island, full of artists and visitors from all corners of the world, merged with local fashion and traditional Ibizan costumes that became lighter, adapting to these new trends to give rise to Adlib Fashion. Its name was coined by one of its creators, José Colomar, vice president in those years of the Promotion of Tourism of Ibiza, an entity that, together with the Chamber of Commerce, supported and consolidated the brand.

Mihailovitch played a fundamental role as an ambassador and promoter of this new style throughout the world. A fashion that was positioned as an alternative to the imposed style and the tyranny of garments that flooded the industry at the time. A spirit that fell in love with thousands of young people who fought traditional and sober designers with new, fresh and personal airs.

Its irruption also meant the creation of a multitude of jobs among women from the islands who saw an industrial explosion at that birth that allowed them for the first time to become financially independent and dispose of their own economic resources.

A timeless style for a fashion that always remains faithful to its Mediterranean roots and that has its best platform in Adlib Ibiza. The popular catwalk is a brand with a designation of origin that defends the crafts of the island, the colors that impregnate it and the talent of its designers, protected by a slogan that advocates freedom as its hallmark. Its recognizable garments and accessories are created to be defended not only on the beaches of the white island, but also in the streets of any corner of the world thanks to its traditional but current proposals.

The freshness and originality of these garments keeps that line intact today, although they are renewed every year by the dressmakers who bring this showcase to life. After more than half a century, the Adlib Catwalk returns every summer to dazzle Ibizans, tourists and foreigners for its fusion with the hippie style, for its respect for the natural forms of the body, for its comfort, the basis of its essence, and for its having achieved, with a lot of effort, a style that does not go out of style.

The first edition was already a great success, coming to count on the front row with figures such as Julio Iglesias and the actress Ursula Andress. And edition after edition it was an unbeatable red carpet with celebrities like Gina Lollobrigida, Sara Montiel or Raphael. An event that this weekend reached its 52nd edition, with a clear commitment to handmade and Mediterranean-inspired fashion from fourteen designers at the Ibiza Fairgrounds. The event, led by the model and presenter Laura Sánchez, became a tribute to the Ibizan label, with Mediterranean-inspired creations, in which the island’s tradition, culture and fashion history were valued.

Veterans Tony Bonet and Elisa Pomar were joined by Dolors Miró Ibiza, Espardenyes Torres, Estrivancus, Ibimoda Ibiza, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, K de Kose kose, Monika Maxim Ibiza, Piluca Bayarri, S72 Hat, Virginia Vald – who celebrated her tenth anniversary- and Vintage Ibiza. Precisely the founder of this firm, Alberto Serra, extolled the evolution of the Adlib style before showing his proposals: “you can just as well be dressed to go on a boat, down the street or to a party”. And he made a defense of the artisans who are behind each piece making “small productions in workshops in Ibiza”. The garments that are made in Ibiza and those that are not made in Ibiza are noticeable ».

But the catwalk is nourished not only by the wisdom of veterans. Young people also have their space, with Sofía Biminelis being the winner of the Futur Adlib Nuevas Promises 2023 award. An award for a collection that reflected a part of the history of the Balearic Islands, transmitting the humanity that surrounds the work of island muleteers and sailors, especially his grandfather’s. Through ethical, committed and responsible fashion, it connects with that part of the history of the islands: the secrets, the fury of the sea, the weight, the drowning and the effort.

Together with Sofía Biminelis, Aina Celià, Brigitte Espinosa, Carolina Galvis, Clara Martínez and Margarida Aurembiaix, they have been the six finalists who today have shown their collections inspired by Ibizan tradition and culture at Futur Adlib 2023, as well as their environment through fabrics and materials, also giving visibility to the need to care for the island of Ibiza.