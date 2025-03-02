The Dresdner SC volleyball players have confirmed their role as favorites and secured the seventh cup triumph in the history of the club. Alexander Waibl’s team prevailed in front of 10 267 spectators in Mannheim 3-0 (26:24, 25:12, 25:20) against the USC Münster. Most recently, the Dresdeners were successful in the DVV Cup in 2020. Dresden also kept the upper hand in the fourth meeting this season. The Münster people, on the other hand, have to wait for the first title in two decades, the former series winner last won the DVV Cup in 2005.
Right at the beginning of the game, the favorite from Saxony fell behind up to seven points, but opened significantly at the end of the first set and turned the second set ball after 31 minutes. In the second round, the Dresden women around player Sarah Straube gave the outsider a chance. Münster was once again strengthened in the third set, but Dresden brought the cup victory to the finish.
