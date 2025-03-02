The Dresdner SC volleyball players have confirmed their role as favorites and secured the seventh cup triumph in the history of the club. Alexander Waibl’s team prevailed in front of 10 267 spectators in Mannheim 3-0 (26:24, 25:12, 25:20) against the USC Münster. Most recently, the Dresdeners were successful in the DVV Cup in 2020. Dresden also kept the upper hand in the fourth meeting this season. The Münster people, on the other hand, have to wait for the first title in two decades, the former series winner last won the DVV Cup in 2005.