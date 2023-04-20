With videoA 30-year-old nurse from the municipality of Noordenveld (Drenthe) has been arrested. He is suspected of being involved in the death of patients in the Wilhelmina Hospital in Assen, where he worked.



The man was arrested last Monday. The suspicious deaths were during the corona pandemic. The man was a nurse at the hospital at the time, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reports. It is unclear how many deaths this concerns.

The suspect will be brought before the examining magistrate today. Restrictions have been imposed on him. This means that he can only have contact with his lawyer for the time being. Those directly involved in this case have already been informed.

“The arrest has shocked us,” says the board of directors of the hospital, where 1800 people work. The board speaks of a ‘serious suspicion’ against an individual employee. See also Accidents | One died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Vihti

Notification made

The criminal investigation began after a report from the hospital. “Further investigation must reveal exactly what happened. This requires great care,’ says the Public Prosecution Service.

According to the WZA, a report was received that prompted ‘immediate action to be taken’. “We appreciate that the reporter has shared concerns and information with us. We immediately took the report seriously and took the necessary steps. A first important step was to deactivate the employee who is the subject of the report. In this way, the behavior from the report could not be continued.”

After an internal investigation, a report was made to the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, which again called in the police. The police and the Public Prosecution Service understand that the arrest raises questions. “However, due to the restrictions imposed on the suspect, we are unable to share more information at this time. In addition, this could harm the research.’ See also Television Review | What is true and what is fiction in the hit TV series Peaky Blinders? A fascinating British documentary sheds light on the issue

The WZA also says that it deliberately shares little information. “We do have an eye for the well-being of our employees and any patients or surviving relatives involved. In the coming period, we will mainly focus, together with the police, on collecting facts.”

The hospital has opened a phone number for patients with questions. Also is one document put online with frequently asked questions and answers.

