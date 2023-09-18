Through a press release, Black Salt Games and Team17 Digital have confirmed that a new update is now available for Dredge. As we had already reported to you, this is theupdate 1.3 which introduces various new features. Let’s talk about the third update that arrives after the addition of the photo mode and the “relaxing” mode introduced a few months ago. In this new update we will find new monstrosities and new customization elements.

More precisely, we will find 13 different “craberrations”, or crab monsters hidden in the depths of the sea. By capturing them we will also obtain customization elements for our boat.