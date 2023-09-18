Through a press release, Black Salt Games and Team17 Digital have confirmed that a new update is now available for Dredge. As we had already reported to you, this is theupdate 1.3 which introduces various new features. Let’s talk about the third update that arrives after the addition of the photo mode and the “relaxing” mode introduced a few months ago. In this new update we will find new monstrosities and new customization elements.
More precisely, we will find 13 different “craberrations”, or crab monsters hidden in the depths of the sea. By capturing them we will also obtain customization elements for our boat.
Dredge’s new customizations
With Dredge update 1.3 it will be possible to find a new character known as the painter which will allow us to choose a flag for our “vessel” and paint it with new colors. The options we will have, however, will only be basic because, as mentioned, we will have to capture the crab monsters to obtain new ones.
We also know that we will find new shipwrecks to loot with this update which will be available on all platforms, that is PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PS5.
Finally, we leave you with our review of Dredge.
#Dredge #Update #today #monstrosities #customizations
Leave a Reply