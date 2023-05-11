Dredge has been updated toupdate 1.1.0 on all platforms. The Lovecraftian-themed fishing game has introduced various new features and fixes. Let’s start with the new functions:

The map can now be zoomed and scrolled.

You can add 6 different types of markers to your map.

A total of 50 markers can be added to the map.

Markers can be viewed through the scope.

Let’s see some now game system settings of Dredge introduced with update 1.1.0:

Removed timed mission timers

Book rewards for Hooded Figure quests were retroactively awarded to players who had already exceeded their time limit.

The Traveling Merchant now always retains 1 Research Piece per day, with a 50% chance to retain 2.

All basic material points (lumber, scrap, and cloth) now replenish over time.

Doubled the chance of finding an aberration for exclusively trawled species (Medusa Aurora, Anchovy).

From now on, shops will keep unique equipment sold, allowing you to buy it again if you change your mind.

Made it more difficult to accidentally discard important items

Items such as equipment and quest items now take longer to discard and flash while the button is held.

Rot is now faster to discard.

Moved 3 Loosejaw spawns to Star Basin to make them easier to spot.

The description of some quest items has been updated to inform that they can be discarded when no longer needed.

The Research button now highlights for attention in certain situations: After players have received their first piece of research and after the Researcher has told players to upgrade a certain piece of equipment in Stardock.

When using a controller, icons asking to switch sides (L3/R3) now flash until they have been used at least once.

Removed a destructible wall in the Gale Cliffs.

Increased the VFX visibility of glowing mission objects.

Blackstone Key DLC items can now be sold for a small amount of money.

The height of the scope has been slightly increased.

It should be easier to locate and focus on fishing spots.

Finally, let’s see some fixes for bugs and glitches by dredge:

Fixed a rare issue where save files could become corrupted on PC, also preventing the creation of new save files. (PC only)

If you load the game with already corrupted save files, the game will remove them and allow you to create a new save.

Players still experiencing the game not loading issue should delete the settings file.

Fixed a rare issue where some equipment could disappear when switching to a larger hull than the previous one.

Added a safety system to store excess items in extreme cases.

The missing dredge cranes have been restored for players affected by this bug. (Console only, PC received this fix in v1.0.4).

Fixed an issue where the Sighted Game and Shrine Servant achievements were not unlocking properly.

Fixed a typo where the Researcher was asking for a “Stoplight” Loosejaw.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to sell more than 5 trinkets at a time to the Trader when playing in Russian.

Fixed some localization issues.

Added 4 credits for missing Playtesters

We leave you in conclusion to our review of Dredge.