Dredge has been updated toupdate 1.1.0 on all platforms. The Lovecraftian-themed fishing game has introduced various new features and fixes. Let’s start with the new functions:
- The map can now be zoomed and scrolled.
- You can add 6 different types of markers to your map.
- A total of 50 markers can be added to the map.
- Markers can be viewed through the scope.
Let’s see some now game system settings of Dredge introduced with update 1.1.0:
- Removed timed mission timers
- Book rewards for Hooded Figure quests were retroactively awarded to players who had already exceeded their time limit.
- The Traveling Merchant now always retains 1 Research Piece per day, with a 50% chance to retain 2.
- All basic material points (lumber, scrap, and cloth) now replenish over time.
- Doubled the chance of finding an aberration for exclusively trawled species (Medusa Aurora, Anchovy).
- From now on, shops will keep unique equipment sold, allowing you to buy it again if you change your mind.
- Made it more difficult to accidentally discard important items
- Items such as equipment and quest items now take longer to discard and flash while the button is held.
- Rot is now faster to discard.
- Moved 3 Loosejaw spawns to Star Basin to make them easier to spot.
- The description of some quest items has been updated to inform that they can be discarded when no longer needed.
- The Research button now highlights for attention in certain situations: After players have received their first piece of research and after the Researcher has told players to upgrade a certain piece of equipment in Stardock.
- When using a controller, icons asking to switch sides (L3/R3) now flash until they have been used at least once.
- Removed a destructible wall in the Gale Cliffs.
- Increased the VFX visibility of glowing mission objects.
- Blackstone Key DLC items can now be sold for a small amount of money.
- The height of the scope has been slightly increased.
- It should be easier to locate and focus on fishing spots.
Finally, let’s see some fixes for bugs and glitches by dredge:
- Fixed a rare issue where save files could become corrupted on PC, also preventing the creation of new save files. (PC only)
- If you load the game with already corrupted save files, the game will remove them and allow you to create a new save.
- Players still experiencing the game not loading issue should delete the settings file.
- Fixed a rare issue where some equipment could disappear when switching to a larger hull than the previous one.
- Added a safety system to store excess items in extreme cases.
- The missing dredge cranes have been restored for players affected by this bug. (Console only, PC received this fix in v1.0.4).
- Fixed an issue where the Sighted Game and Shrine Servant achievements were not unlocking properly.
- Fixed a typo where the Researcher was asking for a “Stoplight” Loosejaw.
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to sell more than 5 trinkets at a time to the Trader when playing in Russian.
- Fixed some localization issues.
- Added 4 credits for missing Playtesters
We leave you in conclusion to our review of Dredge.
#Dredge #update #1.1.0 #game #news #fixes
Leave a Reply