Dredge received the traditional trailer with i press accolades international, which welcomed the game developed by Black Salt Games with great enthusiasm and with excellent ratings, as evidenced by the current metascore of 85/100.

Phil Spencer is also playing Dredge and he really likes it – great advertising for the adventure he mixes fishing simulation and Lovecraftian atmospheres to create an engaging and original experience, undoubtedly equipped with something extra.

The quotes speak of aawfully fascinating horror experienceendowed with a great atmosphere, which conquers right from the start and which certainly stands as one of the most interesting independent productions of recent years.

Further details, as usual, can be found in our Dredge review. You read it, didn’t you?