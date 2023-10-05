Black Salt Games has announced the new expansion of Dredge: The Pale Reachcoming soon November 16, 2023. An official trailer was also shared with the announcement which you can see below. It will cost €5.99.

Dredge: The Pale Reach takes players to a new frontier, clearly frozen. This is a new biome that allows you to explore frozen canyons, retracing the footsteps of a long forgotten expedition. You will need to upgrade your vessel with special glacier-related equipment.

Clearly there will also be a new malevolent presence within the expansion that is corrupting Dredge’s new setting. New things will also be added to all this playful content, that is, 11 new species of fish and crabs (and their altered counterparts) and one additional type of fish. Additionally, we could also get a tool that extends the freshness of the catch (in every area, not just The Pale Reach).