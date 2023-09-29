Black Salt Games has decided to postpone the exit of Iron Rigthe new expansion of the excellent seafaring horror Dredge, from the end of 2023 to 2024still without a precise date.

Last May, the team confirmed the arrival of new content for Dredge, both regarding paid and free expansions, but some shifts have emerged due to the need to better coordinate the work and find adequate spaces for marketing and launching these.

“We had originally planned to spend a few months working on the expansions and launch them in the fourth quarter of this year,” Black Salt Games wrote in an official release, “however, as we move forward, we have had to realize that given the point we have arrived at, we have need more time to coordinate marketing and make the launch as exciting as possible.”