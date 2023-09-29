Black Salt Games has decided to postpone the exit of Iron Rigthe new expansion of the excellent seafaring horror Dredge, from the end of 2023 to 2024still without a precise date.
Last May, the team confirmed the arrival of new content for Dredge, both regarding paid and free expansions, but some shifts have emerged due to the need to better coordinate the work and find adequate spaces for marketing and launching these.
“We had originally planned to spend a few months working on the expansions and launch them in the fourth quarter of this year,” Black Salt Games wrote in an official release, “however, as we move forward, we have had to realize that given the point we have arrived at, we have need more time to coordinate marketing and make the launch as exciting as possible.”
Between development and marketing needs
The decision to move the release therefore seems to be the result of a mixture between the technical need to carry out the work in the best possible way and strategic choice to place the exit at a favorable moment, waiting to know when this will happen.
The Iron Rig is a Dredge expansion that focuses on the machinations of the Ironhaven Corporation within the particular world of the game, and should bring a good deal of new content on the narrative front. To learn more about the game in question, we refer you to our review of Dredge, a particular fishing game with disturbing implications.
