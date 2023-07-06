Above you can see the Dredge update 1.2 trailer , also called Update 2 by the developers. The video shows us the main changes and shows some gameplay.

Black Salt Games has announced the arrival of a new update for Dredge , the maritime-themed game with Lovecraftian inspiration. let’s talk about update 1.2 which introduces various novelties, including new modes and new creatures. Obviously there are various corrections.

Dredge patch 1.2 notes

Dredge lets us explore a sea full of monstrosities

Via Steam, Black Salt Games shared the Dredge update 1.2 patch notes through which they explained that they had introduced a Photo mode which is achieved by helping a new character (The Photographer) who is in a new camp on an island south of The Marrows.

Then there is a new mode that significantly changes the way you play Dredge. It’s about the Passive mode which can be activated at any time via the Settings menu: in this mode the creatures of the depths will not harm us and is therefore a much more relaxing way to play.

Furthermore, they have been added ten new aberrations and also eight new animals to meet. Then there are a number of extra settings for Dredge. We will be able to activate the V-sync, make sure that the camera does not follow the orientation of the boat automatically, that the game does not pause automatically in certain situations and modifiers have been added to customize the sensitivity of the movement of the telescope and the VFX effects. Finally there are some bug fixes.

The previous update 1.1.0 had already introduced some new gameplay features and various fixes.