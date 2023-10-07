Black Salt Games has announced that Dredge has exceeded 1 million copies soldgoing well beyond expectations of the small indie team for this strange disturbing fishing game project, which evidently was loved by the public as well as the critics.

The producer Nadia Thorne announced the achievement of the milestone in an interview within PAX Australia, revealing that the game exceeded the team’s wildest expectations when it was in the design phase.

“We were hoping we could maybe sell around 100,000 copies in our first year,” Thorne explained during the interview, “It would have already been amazing. It was a rough estimate that we set when we had to establish forecasts, but we destroyed those objectives.”