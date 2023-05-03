Team17 and developer Black Salt Games have unveiled their plans for post-launch support for Dredgewhich will include a series of free updates with new features and a DLCs for a fee, the latter scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Specifically, during the second quarter of 2023 the first update will arrive which will introduce i map markersa feature apparently loudly requested by the community.

Also in the same period, the second free update will arrive, which will add two more welcome extras. The first is Passive modewhere monsters that usually attack boats will not be aggressive, thus allowing the player to focus on fishing without pressure.

The other is there photographic mode, which however will not be a simple tinsel but a real secondary activity. In fact, it will be introduced by a new character, who will suggest to the player where to photograph various rare marine species, some completely new introduced in the same update.

The third free update will be available in the third quarter of 2023 and will add the boat customizationwhich players will be able to paint as desired and decorate with various flags, which they will be able to unlock by exploring the world of Dredge.

The Dredge Roadmap

Finally, as mentioned at the beginning, a Paid DLC. He will be linked to the Ironhaven Corporation, a sinister multinational corporation that plans to establish a mining platform in the area, but his true objective is unknown. Players will meet never-before-seen characters, craft brand-new gear and fish new species of fish, all the while discovering what the Ironhaven Corporation is really up to.

Dredge is an adventure that mixes fishing simulation and Lovecraftian horror atmospheres to create an original experience. On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our review of Dredge.