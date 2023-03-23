If we told you that we are talking about a title dedicated to fishingyou would probably immediately think that it is one of those particular games dedicated to lovers of this sport… yet before your eyes with Dredge you will think a very different product. A title where the depths of the sea not only hide healthy fish to take to the market and then be sold and feed the small coastal settlements, but also… something else. Dredge was developed by the small team at Black Salt Gamesa studio originally from beautiful Australia, and at the publication a publisher who is renowned for being long with independent products: Team 17.

But that something… what is it?

A very ordinary routine

Dredge (literally “dredge” in English) will put us in the shoes of a fisherman he has just arrived in a bay, in which, unfortunately for him, a terrible storm has hit. Ours is a rather unfortunate welcome, because we will arrive on the coasts of the island in the center of the archipelago with the our boat completely destroyed and unusable. Precisely for this reason, the mayor of this town will provide us with an old boat with the bare essentials… which we will have to pay for, of course. We will immediately start working as fishermen, to get the fish and consequently the money for pay our debt (fortunately not very high) with the mayor, and then get serious.

From this moment we will start wandering the sea, meeting people who will ask us, and of course fishing. Simple isn’t it?

Obviously not.

I am we will encounter many difficultiesand especially our aim real will soon become very different from what we expected. First of all for fishing we will need fishing rods, creels and nets, each of which will be able to catch a certain category of different fish (only for rods there are 8 different types of fish). As if that weren’t enough, we will also need a motor that allows us to navigate at speed, of lights to illuminate as much as possible during the night (and yes, time passes), and finally a decent one space remaining in hold to transport the catch and the objects that we will recover. Logistical difficulties therefore, which will only be a simple welcome.

And if we also told you that that’s enough the little one touching a coast or a rock to cause damage to the hull? Damages that we will have to repair with hard cash? You had probably already imagined it… but don’t think that keeping it intact is child’s play, because we have not yet talked about the real threatswhat makes Dredge a peculiar game.

The night is dark and full of terrors

Let’s start by saying that the atmosphere is unhealthyquite a lot, especially of Night. If we find ourselves sailing the seas after dark… well, things are not going to be rosy. Indeed, the waters they will be infested with creatures, spirits and abominations that will not miss an opportunity to attack us. What are the secrets these waters hide? Like the tales of Lovecraft they teach, sometimes it’s better not to know… for don’t go crazy. Yep, the more time you spend in the water at night, the more you’ll need rest to calm you down and not let yourself be overwhelmed by the creatures of madness, a status that will have its repercussions even during the day.

In fact, much of what you will see in Dredge is freely inspired by the imagery created by the Providence writer, and fans of these tales can’t help but notice several callbacks. We are not only talking about the creatures that will attack us, but also about aberrations that we will catch ourselves: the fish will not all be the same, and there will also be mutations of all species, horrible yes… but also pay betterso it will not be the case to be too picky.

Aware of this, let’s dive into the mystery definitively: after a few minutes in the game, we will be contacted by a mysterious mana self-styled collector – similar to the classic scholar of Lovecraft’s arcane – who lives on an island not very far from the initial bay, who will entrust us with a mission: to search for specific wrecks and retrieve specific objects from those ships, dredging (means digging on a sea bed finding objects, in this case).

What is it supposed to do with us? Why does he want them? We will not have answers to these questions, just more questions. However whenever we bring him one… our ship will be “enriched” with an arcane power really useful, such as acceleration or teleportation in front of his house.

We will not delve further into the themes dedicated to him, to the powers and to the plot, to leave you with the pleasure of discovery.

A nightmare archipelago

There Dredge game map it is extremely vast, and it will take a very long time to explore it all, especially by paying attention to the various threats we were talking about. As we told you, many people around the archipelago will assign you different side missions, some connected in a certain sense with the main one. In each area there will be different types of fish to catch, so if you want to complete the collection in your diary (with all the details on the various fish) you will have to give yourself a lot to do.

We talked about fishing and dredgingBut how exactly do they work? Basically you will have to be quick and complete small mini-games, different by type of fish or by dredging. The more you fail, the longer it will take you… and you know, time is money, or an inexorable countdown to darkness…

Returning to exploration, some areas and wrecks will allow you to dredge in the area, and you can obtain valuable trinkets to sell to a specific merchant, or very useful upgrade materials (which you can use to improve the hull, space for fishing rods and so on), or gods gear for research, which you can use to unlock more advanced models of various tools, such as faster engines or rods capable of catching more types of fish. The latter can also be obtained in other different ways, such as mission rewards, or by purchasing them with money.

Everything in Dredge therefore has a purposeand nothing is thrown away… unless you have to sacrifice something, perhaps because you have little space in the hold, or if a fish has been infected by “something that crawls”.

A long odyssey

On a technical level Dredge does its duty without infamy and without praise, with the engine unity which has been used very well. Obviously all this taking into account the minimal graphics of the product, which in many cases has paradoxically proved to be an added value.

The game manages to keep its level steady difficulty, with sections that are difficult to read at first (such as what to do to move forward), and a high enough challenge level to survive without a scratch. The two biggest risks to the game are the serious possibility of become frustratingespecially when we will be forced to repeat entire phases and journeys (rescue is a bit of a dancer), or of become quite repetitive for the player due to the rather similar mechanics from phase to phase.