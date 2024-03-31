Team17 and the developers at Black Salt Games celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of Dredge with a charitable work and a movie that includes a starter for the next expansion of the game.

Step by step, developers and publishers donated 100,000 New Zealand dollars (around 55,000 euros) to “New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Trust”a research organization dedicated to whale and dolphin conservation, with a major focus on sustainability and local species recovery.

“Thanks to all the gamers around the world, we are able to give back to the environment that inspired our game,” said Nadia Thorne, CEO of Black Salt Games. “We are only beginning to understand what a vital role ocean health plays in our overall climate.”

“Protecting these environments and their inhabitants not only means preserving them, but also actively fighting climate change. We are proud that our success can contribute to these crucial efforts.”