Team17 and the developers at Black Salt Games celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of Dredge with a charitable work and a movie that includes a starter for the next expansion of the game.
Step by step, developers and publishers donated 100,000 New Zealand dollars (around 55,000 euros) to “New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Trust”a research organization dedicated to whale and dolphin conservation, with a major focus on sustainability and local species recovery.
“Thanks to all the gamers around the world, we are able to give back to the environment that inspired our game,” said Nadia Thorne, CEO of Black Salt Games. “We are only beginning to understand what a vital role ocean health plays in our overall climate.”
“Protecting these environments and their inhabitants not only means preserving them, but also actively fighting climate change. We are proud that our success can contribute to these crucial efforts.”
A new expansion in 2024
Towards the end of the trailer celebrating Dredge's first anniversary, which you can find above, we can see the player's boat approaching a oil plantapparently abandoned… or maybe not?
From the description of the video on YouTube, it is clear that the structure will be at the center of a new expansion coming later this year.
“Today we released our One Year Anniversary Trailer, looking back at key moments from the last twelve months. We want to thank you for your continued support. There will be new adventures coming across the Greater Marrow throughout the year…”
For those who don't know, Dredge is an adventure that mixes fishing and Lovecraftian horror atmospheres, giving life to a truly original experience. If you want to know more, here is our review.
