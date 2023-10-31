DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing will reach the nintendo switch on November 3, 2023, and today we were presented with a new gameplay trailer to show off all the high-speed action and familiar faces the game has to offer.

Twenty of the most iconic characters in DreamWorks Animation take the wheel in the dizzying world of kart racing in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing! Shift gears, drift and jump at high speeds through a variety of fantastic tracks inspired by the many fan-favorite movies! DreamWorks Animation. Outperform the competition in fun and hilarious action for players of all ages, with single-player modes, as well as online and local split-screen multiplayer.

Players will be transported to fantastical worlds as they traverse tracks inspired by locations from beloved movies. DreamWorks Animationincluding: the Kingdom of Far Far Away Shrekthe town of Bergen Trollsthe Spiritual Kingdom of Kung Fu PandaBaby Corp The Boss Babythe New York City Zoo Madagascar and many more!

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing It is now available for pre-order at major retailers for $39.99. Soon there will be a Digital Deluxe Edition that will allow players to reach maximum speed with the complete base game, two exclusive characters and two exclusive karts, all for $49.99. Master Oogway’s fan favorites Kung Fu Panda of DreamWorks and Wolf of Puss in Boots: DreamWorks’ Last Wish They will be the two exclusive characters in the Digital Deluxe Editionwith their respective personalities and unique characteristics reflected in the exclusive designs of the two karts.

Via: Go Nintendo

Editor’s note: The clones of Mario Kart They have never reached his heels. But there are decent and fun things like Crash Team Racing. So maybe DreamWorks have a chance. We’ll see when the game is released.