GameMill Entertainment is carrying DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing to console nintendoswitchthe game will feature characters from Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Megamind and The Bad Guys. So far, the lineup includes Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Puss in Boots, Po, Tigress, Master Shifu, Astrid, Megamind, and Mr. Wolf. In total, there will be twenty fan-favorite characters.

One of the main features of the game is the magical switches that can be hit to discover shortcuts. Also, Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and other characters from trolls will be the hosts of each race, helping with its potential for improvement: the trolls they can be collected to obtain “special surprises”.

Each character will have their own kart and there will be “hundreds of customizable combinations of parts and accessories.” The game is planned to support eight-player online multiplayer and four-player split-screen multiplayer.

Here’s an overview with more information:

Twenty of the most iconic characters from DreamWorks Animation take the wheel in the fast-paced world of kart racing in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing! Switch, drift and jump at high speeds on a variety of fantastic tracks inspired by fan favorite movies from DreamWorks Animation. Outsmart the competition in fun and hilarious action for players of all ages, with single player, online multiplayer, and local split-screen multiplayer modes.

Key Game Features:

All-Star Racing Roster: Enter the circuit with 20 fan-favorite characters from DreamWorks Animationincluding Shrek, Po, Tigress, the boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more!

20 awesome karts: Each character has their own kart with a unique racing style. Players can customize each vehicle with hundreds of combinations of parts and accessories.

Races Through Iconic Locations: Players will be transported to fantastical worlds as they traverse tracks inspired by locations from the beloved Disney movies. DreamWorks Animationsuch as the Realm of Far Far Away from Shrekthe city of Bergen trollsthe Spiritual Realm of Kung Fu PandaBaby Corp. The Boss Babythe New York Zoo Madagascar and many more!

Harness the power of magical trails: Players can activate magical switches on the track to discover hidden shortcuts. You can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in series!

The trolls join the crew: Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and other characters from the colorful world of trolls they will host the players in each race, helping with their potential for improvement. Players can collect trolls to accompany them during each race and receive special surprises!

Compete in a Variety of Game Modes: Players can feel the excitement in Free Race, Cups, Challenge or Time Trial modes, and take on family and friends in exciting eight-person online multiplayer and four-player local split-screen multiplayer.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Hmm, another clone of Mario Kart and I think that the only ones who did more or less well were crashit is not difficult to predict that this title will go as quickly and surprisingly as it came.