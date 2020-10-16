Trooms are among the most confusing things our brain makes. In our sleep we can suddenly fly, jump somersaults or talk to the dead. Logic and physics do not exist. Researchers have now analyzed thousands of dream reports – and continue to do so. You can also use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to watch the brain cells dream and read live which images a sleeper sees. Now they want to find out why the brain dreams at all – and what biological meaning lies behind the bizarre illusory worlds.