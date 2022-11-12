Dreams | The earliest Finnish dream photography, witches and zombies – the study paints a picture of nightmares before and now

A Finnish study analyzes nightmares before and now. The project is considered to be internationally significant, because as far as we know, such an extensive examination of dreams has not been done elsewhere.

Earliest surviving Finnish sleep descriptions reveal that work stress has been tormenting people for centuries. Nightmares have other ancient features, but a lot has also changed.

Birgitta’s brother Jöns Budde The Naantali monastery received demanding tasks during his visit to Sweden in 1469. The monk, who is starting his career as a translator, has already copied books in the Vadstena mother monastery, such as the Latin work St. of Mechtild of life. The nuns who are interested in the saint ask Budde to also translate the work into Swedish.

Jöns is already so tired of copying that he becomes bedridden. The demanding translation work is progressing with difficulty, and the dream description he wrote later shows concern about disappointing the monastic community’s expectations. After translating six or eight chapters of the book, he has had a dream in which he is sitting at his desk.

While he is worrying in the dark, a tall and beautiful virgin comes to him in the form of a nun, who opens the mirror she is carrying and says: “Look, my brother, from this mirror you can see and understand everything that is written in the book”. The monk finds comfort in the words, and the next 14 days of translation go well.

Although the dream story ends well, a university researcher, professor familiar with Budde’s dream story by Marko Lamberg according to it, features of a nightmare or at least stress sleep can be observed.

Lamberg is involved in the University of Helsinki’s project Northern Nightmares 1400–2020, funded by the Academy of Finland. The team of researchers will find out what kind of things have caused bad dreams, what the images of nightmares are like and how they have changed or remained the same.

The project, scheduled for the years 2019–2023, is also considered internationally significant, as it is known that no such extensive examination of dream worlds has been done elsewhere. The project is led by a professor of regional and cultural studies (Mon.) Anu Korhonen.

The project’s source materials span many centuries. For example, monastic literature from the 15th century is used, records of witch trials from the 17th–18th centuries, and oral tradition, diaries, and scientific and narrative literature from the 19th–20th centuries.

In addition, sleep descriptions have been collected from modern Finns, which were obtained from more than a thousand more than 300 respondents.

In the witness statements of witches’ councils from the 17th century, there are descriptions of nightmares, which reflect, for example, the fears and resentments experienced by rings and maids. The depictions include acts of violence by peasants and burghers or their wives or the practice of witchcraft.

According to Lamberg, one of the timeless dream themes is that a familiar space is perceived as threatening. Throughout the ages, people have also been afraid of animals, the dark, injury, illness or death.

“We can also be pretty sure that generations other than those who experienced the last wars have had war nightmares. However, there are only indirect references to pre-modern war nightmares. For example Kustaa HJ Vilkuna has dealt with nightmares in his research on big anger.”

Only In the 20th century, the origin of dreams and nightmares was thought to be psychological. The physical causes and the mythical dream creatures of folklore that cause nightmares from outside the body were left aside.

Researcher Kirsi Kanerva

Although folk beliefs lived for a long time, in the Finnish literature of the 19th century, the origin of dreams was often seen as the person himself. Researcher, doctor of philosophy Kirsi Kanervan according to science, the connection of dreams with creativity and imagination, as well as madness and other diseases of the soul was considered.

“Nocturnal scary visions were also associated with melancholy, which manifests as people’s fearful thoughts and anxiety.”

Witches and devils have disappeared from dreams, but scary creatures have not. The beliefs and fictions of each culture shape the dreamscapes of their era.

“Nowadays, nightmares can be seen from the creations of popular fiction, such as zombies. Or instead of a mythical nightmare creature, you can have your own boss sitting on top of your body,” Lamberg describes.

According to him, one of the differences between pre-modern and modern dreams is that nowadays the dreamer is more often an actor than a mere observer and object of action. It can also be seen in the ways of talking about dreams. In the past, it used to be said that a person is shown something in a dream or that a dream comes. Instead, in modern sleep descriptions, people may even report that they are actively trying to control or stop their dreams.

“It is interesting that modern people seem to feel more shame in distressing dreams than our ancestors.”