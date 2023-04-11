An update posted on the official website of dreams communicates that the game will close on September 1, 2023with Media Molecule confirming the end of support for the game maker on PS4 and PS5, so that he can also focus on a new project.

Even after this date, however, it will be possible continue to use Dreams, only that the game will no longer receive official support from the developers, i.e. there will no longer be additions in terms of content and tools, as well as technical updates that will probably be limited to correcting serious problems, possibly.

Players will also have an upper limit to being able to keep their creations: starting from May 2023, Dreams will be transferred to a new server, within which players will be able to keep a maximum of 5GB of creations for everyone.

However, this amount will only affect creations after the May transfer, and does not count towards earlier creations. Dreams will also remain on sale even after 1 September 2023, therefore it will not be removed from the market and can still be used.

Interestingly, Media Molecule specified that this change was necessary to allow the team to focus on “a new project“, therefore there is a new game under development at the British team. It is not known what it is but it has been specified that it is not Dreams 2 or something related to Dreams, therefore it will be a completely new.

“Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule and helping this great community of developers, thinkers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we have ever done,” wrote Media Molecule. “Thank you for being a part of all of this, we can’t wait to see you on our next adventure.”

Last December we saw founder and art director Kareem Ettouney leave the team, while it’s possible that Media Molecule’s next game will have live service features on PS5, based on some hints.