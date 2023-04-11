The bad part of dreams is that, after a while, they end: it is also the case with dreamsvideo game by Media Molecule (the same as Little Big Planet), which promised to revolutionize the idea of ​​creative games, but which will eventually fall into oblivion since support will be stopped in September.

A message from Media Molecule regarding the upcoming server migration and live service support for Dreams.https://t.co/XAIHZyB025 pic.twitter.com/eBRTG52zFg — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) April 11, 2023

We have made the difficult decision to discontinue live support for Dreams after September 1, 2023, to shift our focus to an exciting new project. You will be able to play, create and share Dreams with other players after September, but we will no longer release game updates or events [limitati]. We are incredibly proud of the work we have put into developing Dreams […] and we are infinitely grateful to the community for their trust and continued contributions since launch.

Other bad news concerns the new limits: in May the servers will be migrated, leaving players with a maximum total of 5GB to share your creations.

Released at February 2020 on PS4, Dreams has always fascinated by being a creation tool without limits. Unfortunately, however, over time only true aficionados have remained faithful to the title, effectively making it little appreciated by the rest of the mass in the long run.