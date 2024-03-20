Following the redundancies already announced within Media Molecule, the group of curators closes which followed the creation and sharing of online content Dreamseffectively eliminating the last part of active online service for the Sony team's game.
The official closure of support already took place last September, but a team dedicated to organizing shared content and active support for users had remained active until now, with the team having been affected by the staff reduction carried out by Sony on Media Molecules.
The playlist DreamSurfing and the DreamShaping workshop they will therefore definitively close in mid-April 2024, effectively closing the last live service elements still active for the particular game maker by the British team.
A self-sustaining platform
However, the intention is to keep the game active and not abandon the community: “the plan is to ensure that Dreams makes a transition to a standalone platform, with these changes helping to filter new creations through players, while creators continue to have their audience for their productions”.
Before the final closure of the latest platforms such as DreamShaping, Media Molecule intends to publish a series of tools and kits that allow the community to have more complete control over the creative possibilities. The team, meanwhile, has started working on a new project, despite staff cuts.
