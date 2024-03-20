Following the redundancies already announced within Media Molecule, the group of curators closes which followed the creation and sharing of online content Dreamseffectively eliminating the last part of active online service for the Sony team's game.

The official closure of support already took place last September, but a team dedicated to organizing shared content and active support for users had remained active until now, with the team having been affected by the staff reduction carried out by Sony on Media Molecules.

The playlist DreamSurfing and the DreamShaping workshop they will therefore definitively close in mid-April 2024, effectively closing the last live service elements still active for the particular game maker by the British team.