They say that when you want something you can achieve it as long as you don’t stop insisting and much less if you don’t stop believing that things can happen and that was just what a soccer fan experienced who undertook a journey from Ecuador with the order to meet André-Pierre Gignac and see the Tigres champions of the Liga MX.

This is the story of an Ecuadorian fan of the felines who, days before the return final at the Akron Stadium, arrived in Guadalajara wanting to make history, meet players from the Monterrey team and even try to get a ticket for the Grand Final of the mexican soccer.

Through the TikTok platform, a user who calls himself joaquinatrok He surprised more than one when in some videos he confirmed that he was starting the trip to Mexico from Ecuador where he only wanted to do something big. And it is that he has been in the country practically since the Liguilla began since he was seen at the Azteca Stadium in the Clásico América vs. Chivas but his task now was to meet the cats who settled in the Grand Final.

The video he shared read, “I went to Guadalajara without tickets for the final. The tickets were valued from $500 and up”, in which you can see that he was accompanied by a poster asking Gignac to meet him and see the Tigres be champions. The rest of his journey was more than special, as he He saw how he reached the concentration hotel where the dream would materialize.

According to Joaquín, he recounted that once he arrived at the royal team’s hotel, the Tigres staff gave him the opportunity to enter and meet some players, in addition to sharing some photos of the match, but it could not be seen if he had met the French attacker. But the surprise would not end there since he later confirmed that the club gave him a ticket, which gave him the opportunity to be in the stadium to see Tigres champion as he had

planned.

Then he shared some more videos where he celebrates with other cat fans that he achieved the 8th star. He assured that Mexico has treated him very well during his stay. Even in his last video, he confessed that the road from Ecuador to Mexico was worth it. “My reaction to the moment the referee whistles the end and Tigres is champion. 3560 kilometers of travel was worth it“, it reads.