Mercedes is the protagonist of one of the strangest and most unexpected collaborations of the year: together with Media Molecule, developer of Dreams, she has created an adventure set in a utopia in about fifty years. The brand’s interest in the gaming world is certainly interesting, not from a purely advertising point of view, but from that of development and creativity.

“As a forward-thinking brand we always encourage collaboration and creativity. With Media Molecule we have found an excellent collaborative partner to take our engagement within the gaming community to the next level. Dreams offers the perfect space for video game enthusiasts to design visions of the future are desirable, “says Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG. “This collaboration represents a new way to explore and create a favorable future for the next generations around the world.” “Dreams and Mercedes” is the result, a stunning story-driven 2D platformer that presents a possible future: a world where AI takes care of all the work and humans are free to cultivate their connection with creativity, the natural world and with each other.

Based on a concept by AI expert Alexandre Cadain and with input from the wider Mercedes-Benz team, it was brought to life thanks to the direction and talent of Dreams community creator Scott Vanderburgh (known in the game as [the_burgervan]), plus developer support here at Mm.