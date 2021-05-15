The Reichstag building on the morning of February 28, 1933. ullstein bild Dtl. / ullstein bild via Getty Images

There was never an “Office of Training for the Installation of Listening Devices on Walls” nor a “Regulation against Civil Delays of Municipal Officials”, but both existed, in a sense: according to the German journalist Charlotte Beradt (1907 -1986), a German of approximately 50 years dreamed of them around 1934, shortly before the National Socialist politician Robert Ley affirmed that “the only man in Germany who still has a private life is the one who sleeps.” Beradt secretly collected and analyzed this and more than 300 other testimonies between 1933 and 1939, when she was forced to flee Germany. A material that he later organized in the book The Third Reich of dreams, that now sees the light in Spanish from the hand of the Pepitas de Calabaza publishing house.

More information

Beradt was less than 30 years old when she and her husband were arrested along with dozens of political opponents after the Reichstag fire on February 27, 1933; shortly after, the young woman discovered in her circle an increasingly pronounced need to relate dreams, as well as something even more important: that these dreams all had a very similar content and that the advance of National Socialism on German society was conditioning the dream production of its members.

The Third Reich of dreams It could only see the light in 1966 thanks to the support, first, of Hannah Arendt, and later of Reinhart Koselleck, the main representative of the German variant of the history of ideas. It caused a scandal, since it demonstrated that the totalitarian character of National Socialism, the existence of concentration camps and the persecution and murder of Jews (of which many Germans claimed after 1945 “they had not known anything”) were well known since 1933 and they were clearly manifested in dreams, which meant that there were no innocents in Third Reich society, particularly among those of its members who had simply “gone with the flow.”

The journalist Charlotte Beradt around 1960, portrayed by Fred Stein, fled from Nazi Germany first to France and then to the United States. picture alliance / Fred Stein / Cordon Press Fred Stein

Beradt gathered the evidence at enormous personal risk, asking among her friends, requesting dream protocols, and supported by a doctor who obtained them from her patients. From the beginning of his investigation, he had proposed to refuse the testimonies of members of the Party or members of the Resistance, since he considered that the memory of his dreams could be conditioned by ideology. He focused on asking the proverbial “ordinary citizen”, and his informants were an office worker, a factory owner, a greengrocer, a construction worker, housewives, schoolchildren, a municipal official, an ophthalmologist, a woman cleaning: the type of people who generally prefer to “stay out of politics” and who believed they had nothing to fear from the National Socialist Party, which until then had “only” been a fraction of the extreme right that sabotaged the acts of the leftist candidates and attributed the origin of the German “problem” to foreigners and minorities.

What the dreams gathered by Beradt reveal is that every society can be destroyed by its most extreme elements and that the risks of totalitarian thinking are evident even to those who close their eyes. The author writes it: “From its inception, people from all groups of the population could recognize in their sleep the principles and goals of the totalitarian state, as well as its long-term consequences.” A full-fledged denial of the myth of the innocence of the Germans, whom Beradt cannot help but see as isolated, uprooted, despised, terrified, broken people.

First cabinet of Adolf Hitler, in January 1933. ullstein bild via Getty Images ullstein bild Dtl. / THE COUNTRY

A humiliated man cannot raise his left arm in the presence of Joseph Goebbels. Another discovers that the walls of his house have disappeared and that there is no longer any way to hide. A woman dreams of a blackboard on which the words that have been forbidden appear, from “sir” to “me”. The mouth of a stove reveals to the authorities, “with a hoarse and penetrating voice”, the conversations of the inhabitants of the house. A mathematics teacher defies the prohibition of practicing her profession by writing down some equations with invisible ink, in one of the few dreams in which the sleeper allows himself an act of resistance. A Jew goes into a wastebasket in the Tiergarten as if it were garbage. Another woman uncovers the swastika from the German flag every night only to see that it is still there the next day.

Reichstag fire in Berlin, February 27, 1933. Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty

“These are not prophecies here at all, although they often resemble them,” says Beradt. “His metaphors become true because our dreamers, with sensitivity sharpened by anguish and disgust [aprecian] symptoms that are barely noticeable. His dreams are likely to resemble a mosaic often made surrealistically, but all his pieces come from the reality of the Third Reich. ” They are, he says, proof of the “direct impact of total domination on each of the dominated”, which “inserted themselves like little wheels in the totalitarian mechanism” without being fully aware that they were being destroyed by that mechanism, which was advancing on them. in the form of new racial laws, strict surveillance, restrictions, invasion of privacy and terror.

TO The Third Reich of dreams, that Pepitas de Calabaza published for the first time in Spain in an edition that improves on Suhrkamp’s from 2016, is considered a classic of the bibliography on the Holocaust, something that its author never even imagined while encrypting her notes (“family” for “ Party “,” Uncle Hans “,” Gustav “or” Gerhard “instead of, respectively, Hitler, Göring and Goebbels,” flu “for” arrest “) and hid them in his books. In 1938 he was able to get them out of the country by sending them to foreign correspondents who would later return them to him and, as The language of the Third Reich by Victor Klemperer (Lowercase), the Daily by Hélène Berr (Anagram) or the recently published in Germany Denken ist heute überhaupt nicht mehr Mode Anna Haag’s (Reclam) (Thinking Today Is Not at all in fashion) are an often uncomfortable testimony to what Beradt calls “a reality that was about to turn into a nightmare.” One of his informants told him that every night he woke up “shot, tortured, with his scalp pulled out, bathed in blood, with broken teeth, in frenzy on the run, always with the SA [sección de asalto del Reich] hot on my heels ”, but the most illuminating of the testimonies in his book is that of the theologian Paul Tillich, who stated, about his dreams:“ In conscious wakefulness I believed that we could escape the worst, but my subconscious knew more ”.