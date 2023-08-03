dreams proved to be a failure and MediaMolecule was forced to shelve the game, which will no longer receive short-term support. To top it off, Sony decided to put the game on PS Plus so that more people could try it. The result was certainly positive, given that in just 24 hours more than 100,000 new players they connected to the sandbox of the england team.

The information was shared by MediaMolecule itself, which also recently released a latest game within dreams, known as Trem. Obviously one wonders if it would not have been the case to try the PS Plus road first, to try to attract the attention of more players.

Dreams is a very particular game, given that – although it includes levels created by MediaMolecule – it is first of all based on level creation and on the use of those made by other users. Of course there has always been a very loyal community of players who have supported Dreams over the years, but it’s clearly not enough to keep the project going.