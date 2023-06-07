Dreaming of Paris: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 7 June 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1 the film Dreaming of Paris will be broadcast, a sentimental comedy by Hallmark with Mallory Jansen and Joshua Sasse, the two protagonists of a fairytale-themed musical TV series still unpublished in Italy (Galavant). The story, as the title suggests, is set in the French capital, the City of Lights, which makes Americans dream so much, but the filming, directed by Claire Niederpreum, took place between Paris and Sofia, Bulgaria. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Victoria, the film’s female lead, is a high-profile wedding planner who has a small circle of friends. She can’t wait to be her bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding, which will be held in Paris. However, the frenzy of the moment is ruined by discovering that her best man, her ex-boyfriend and the man she would have liked to marry, will show up at the ceremony with her new partner.

Shocked and a little hurt, Victoria decides to resume relations with Jacques, a pen pal with whom she wrote as a child and who lives right in the French capital. This gives her new impetus to experience the wedding week in a different way. As Victoria and Jacques spend more and more time together, that old pen friendship could develop into something much more intense and profound.

Dreaming of Paris: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Dreaming of Paris, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of characters with their respective actors:

Victoria: Mallory Jansen

Jacques: Joshua Sasse

Cameron ReischLachlan Nieboer

Tracy: Jayne Wisener

Mike: Gregory Haney

Natalie: Amy Louise Pemberton

Seth: John MacDonald

Jen: Amanda Blake

Henri: Frederic Gorny

Mia: Manal El-Feitury

Alex: Vlado Mihaylov

Allen: Euan Macnaughton

Beth: Janis Ahern

Chef: Emanuelle Gergana Todorova

Streaming and TV

Where to see Dreaming of Paris on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 7 June 2023 – at 21.30 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.