How many times has it not happened to us that after ending a relationship we dream constantly with him or her exon other occasions after so long of not knowing anything about the ex, suddenly, out of nowhere he appears in our dreams, but why?

Could it be a sign that something is about to happen between the two, or a desire to see each other? What does it really mean? If you have this doubt, do not stop reading, because then we will tell you the meaning of dreaming about your ex, according to experts.

various psychologists various causes of the meaning of dreaming about your ex, some state that these are issues that were left unresolved with the ex-partners, some of these may be, for example, a recent breakup, where they decided to end the relationship without commenting on the reasons for the goodbye. So there are many things left to say, so the subconscious tries to help us through dreams.

Other experts point out that dream of the ex-partner It represents a nostalgia for that relationship, although it does not mean that you are not comfortable as you are now, it is simply a healthy way to overcome the past.

If there is intimacy in your dreams, there is nothing to worry about, because there is a common intimacy experience that, if it was an important part of the relationship, will continue to manifest itself in that way, this does not mean that you really want to be in the relationship again. bed with your ex, but simply you’re getting over it.

Another recurring dream in which the former partner appears is to see him with another person, in this case, psychologists They recommend evaluating how you felt, as this could be caused by jealousy, anger or calm.