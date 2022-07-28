During the Annapurna Showcase 2022 the development team Dreamfeel has announced that it is working on a new game, for now without a name.

Dreamfeel is the author of the acclaimed If Found …, an adventure “on the search for ties”. The game is linked to a catastrophic event that destroys the entire world, a consequence of the fact that the protagonist has torn his diary to pieces.

As mentioned, the new game It does not yet have a name and the Irish team explained that they have sought inspiration from their country, its traditions and origins. The game is set in a kind of fantasy version of Ireland and all the characters are cats. One of the themes will be to come together to face the difficulties. The team also hopes to produce a more refined work than If Found … thanks to the accumulated experience.

If Found …

We will have to wait for new information to learn more about the game and see something concrete.