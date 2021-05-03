After losing 2-1 to Manchester City, this Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final round will be the end of a dream or the final dreamed of for PSG, while the English team is one step away from playing the game for the first time for the title and finally seeing Pep Guardiola’s goal fulfilled since he signed for the Etihad nouveau riche bench five seasons ago.

Knocked out in their fiefdom last Wednesday with lashes from Kevin De Bruyne and Ryad Mahrez, PSG want to prolong their dream of securing their second consecutive Champions League final, on May 29 in Istanbul.

For this reason, the Parisians claim to have made a blur of a setback that the press interpreted as a lack of mental preparation of the team.

“When we qualified against Barça and Bayern, our state of mind was praised. The mentality is something that you have or you don’t have ”, assured the Argentine coach of PSG, Mauricio Pochettino. For the coach, the two goals conceded were “accidents”, after the “best” first half of PSG since he took the reins of the team in January.

However, six days after the 1-2 in Paris, PSG will travel to Manchester with casualties and doubts: midfielder Idrissa Gueye is suspended after the red card he saw in the first leg and his goal man, Kylian Mbappé, has problems in the Right twin, although he is in the squad. «Tactically and mentally, the team is ready to give a new battle. Then it is football that will decide whether or not we deserve to be in the final, “said Pochettino.

‘Poche’ bulletproof optimism was reinforced by victory on Saturday against Lens (2-1) in the French league. A result crowned by a goal and an assist from Neymar, which announces the desire for revenge for Tuesday.

After the defeat in August in the Champions League final against Bayern (1-0), PSG has managed to build the image of a team that reacts to adversity. A legend founded on games such as the victory in the group stage against Manchester United (1-3) in which the elimination was played, as well as the good results achieved at home against Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the round of 16 and quarters (1-4, 2-3). And that allow you to continue dreaming of the final of the top European club competition.

Paris also has the return of Mbappé to make his dream come true, since he needs at least two goals to reach the final. The elimination would mean a strong setback in the balance of the season for PSG, second in Ligue 1 three points behind Lille (with three games to go), and with a semi-final match of the French Cup to play against Montpellier the 12th of May.

Opposite, Manchester City share the feeling of experiencing a unique season. “Everyone knows that we are experiencing something special,” acknowledged his coach, Pep Guardiola. Champions of the League Cup, City could have been Premier champions on Sunday if Manchester United-Liverpool had not been postponed, following the invasion of the Old Traf stadium by local fans.

The ‘citizens’ had done their job on Saturday by beating Crystal Palace 2-0, without De Bruyne or Mahrez, and are looking for the Champions League final for the first time in their history. “On Tuesday we will have to play an almost perfect match,” Guardiola warned. A phrase that PSG can also make its own, which cannot fail.