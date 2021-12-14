Dreame Bot L10 Pro is the new robot vacuum cleaner from the Dreame Technology brand affiliate Xiaomi which promises top-of-the-range performance with excellent value for money. In this regard, I will provide you with all the fundamental information to describe the new vacuum cleaner prodigy, in particular I will tell you about:

Packaging and design;

Instruction manual and accessories;

Technical specifications;

Work session and value for money.

The packagin of the Dreame Bot L10 Pro is extremely refined and elegant, so much so that, if you want to make a gift, just add a bow in contrast with the cobalt black of the package, and you will make a great impression, as well as choosing an eco-sustainable gift box.

The box is a real briefcase complete with a sleeve, with all the elements inside divided into separate cases, protected both by opaque plastic bags and by cardboard packaging. Personally I believe that from this point of view there has been an excess of zeal for several reasons.

First of all, we all know that the ease with which a package containing many accessories is broken down is inversely proportional to the possibility of resealing the package without ruining its appearance in this sober and elegant case.

Secondly, in a historical moment where we are beginning to become aware of the damage done to the ecosystem, was all this cartoon really necessary? Couldn’t they have made more practical choices and with less material? These are questions that only those responsible will be able to answer.

As for the Dreame Bot L10 Pro, it too is protected by both other cardboard and the opaque plastic bag. Although the shape is the one common to almost all robot vacuum cleaners on the market, the Dreame Bot L10 Pro is characterized by balanced and distinct lines, which make it a real jewel for domestic cleaning.

Of course there is a but that perhaps the designers have not thought of, favoring elegance over practicality: the shiny material that characterizes the Dreame Bot L10 Pro in addition to being filled with fingerprints is a real magnet for both dust and, in my very personal case, cat hair. A particular not negligible because every time you use the Dreame Bot L10 Pro, it will have to be cleaned and polished, which I think is a nuisance that could be avoided by using opaque materials.

Dreams Bot L10 Pro: instruction manual and accessories

Inside the case, you will find, in addition to the accessories, a flyer with a few practical explanations and the instruction manual. Let’s start with this. The manual has been written in nine languages, including Italian. About 20 pages are dedicated to each language, with exhaustive explanations, well-detailed figures and a choice of writing characters that are very easy to read.

This may seem like a detail, but at the beginning of the manual itself there is a premise that does not go unnoticed. In fact, we read: ” This product can be used by children from eight years of age and by persons with physical, sensory and intellectual handicaps or with limited experience and knowledge, under the supervision of a parent or guardian to ensure safe operation and avoid dangers “.

We can therefore speak of an inclusive worldview, because only the fact of having felt the duty to mention the weakest consumer groups and even children, shows that with a little forethought, Dreame Bot L10 Pro is a product for everyone. To date, it is the first company for which I review a product that reveals this sensitivity. Chapeau.

Inside the package, in addition to the instruction booklet you will find:

B.ase charging;

Charging cable;

The cleaning tool;

The water tank;

The wash cloth;

There side brush.

All the accessories are placed inside the package with the utmost care which, however, as I have already written, does not facilitate reassembly after use, having been assembled with a game of joints difficult to reconstruct once extracted from their packaging. In short, you will find yourself with a lot of cardboard to be disposed of.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro: technical specifications

The Dreame Bot L10 Pro presented as “smart” is really intelligent, thanks to its technical specifications that make it an unofficially high-end product. First of all you can manage it thanks to Xiaomi Home app that you can download to your smartphone. Its main feature is the LIDAR navigation dual laser with advanced algorithms SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping).

Thanks to these technical specifications, the Xiaomi robot will be able to recognize the obstacles in the environment you have decided to clean. Not only that, it will be able to carry out a more intelligent route calculation continuously while maintaining very high performance.

Leveraging 3D mapping which allows him to identify in advance the obstacles and in my case the cats present on the surface to be cleaned, the robot will manage not to lash out, causing damage to itself and to the object or animal in question. In fact, when faced with an obstacle, the Dreame Bot L10 Pro will have the ability to slow down.

Another very convenient function is the multi-storey mapping, with which you can choose the cleaning schedule of a specific environment and in any case in every single room of your apartment. As for the suction power, let’s talk about 4000pa.

Equipped with a built-in 5200 mAh battery it will guarantee you an autonomy of about one hour per work session. Not to forget, in addition to vacuuming, you can also take advantage of the washing of the surfaces of your home: just mount the special water tank and you’re done. Charging times are around 2.30 hours

The robot is also characterized by physical buttons that you will find on the top: power on boot; charging base command; command to get him back to base. The dust container is from 570 ml, also suitable for very large homes. Finally, you can choose between four power levels: quiet, standard, high power and turbo, depending on the dirt to be treated.

I can say after having tested it on different surfaces that on different levels of dirt, that I have found the Dreame Bot L10 truly excellent. Anyone who has cats at home can understand me, because it happened that they spilled flours, sugar, soft drinks and that they scattered the croquettes everywhere but the robot was not formalized and cleaned everything with maximum efficiency.

The possibility of customizing each environment and the level of turbo power that does its duty, even if a little noisy, but nothing that cannot be endured, is very convenient, word of misophone.

Naturally, the greater the power, the greater the consumption of the battery, since, according to the company: “The coverage of approximately 250 square meters in suction mode and approximately 200 square meters in washing mode”. More or less there we are, provided that you keep a low level of battery consumption.

Cleaning has a professional level: leaves no streaks or streaks, takes care of every corner of the environment accurately and in case of carpet detection automatically adjusts for a more than optimal performance. Personally, I found the work on the carpets to be particularly thorough and well done, which I cannot say about other robots.

No corner has been overlooked and the carpet itself has regained that typical freshness of a newly purchased product. A special mention should be dedicated to the “cat hair” captured all without leaving the slightest trace. A result that is almost impossible to obtain in carpets.

The same can be said of any surface: if you have a pet or more than one, this robot will relieve you a lot from having to keep the house in order: it will do everything. Not bad right?

The only flaw is the charging base, which was found to be unstable without compromising the charging itself.

The use of the dedicated app is fundamental, very easy to use and in Italian. Setup will take a few minutes and the same goes for connecting the robot to your smartphone and your Wi-Fi connection. The main functions of the app are:

Map management and editing;

Monitoring porsuction power and quantity of water;

Programming of cleaning;

Activation of the 3D prevention of obstacles;

Volume and language control of the speaker of the robot;

Management of notifications and reminders for cleaning the cloth, mode DND (Do not Disturb) and reload automatic;

Creation and management of routine ed automations;

Enabling the mode Carpets;

Access to the history of cleaning;

Control of the maintenance;

The cost of the Dreame Bot L10 Pro, in light of its excellent performance, is really competitive: it is around 400 euros but you can also find it for 360/390 euros.