Dream Saturday for Williams

Logan Sargeant ran into the barriers at the start of Q3, but on Saturday of Williams in Zandvoort it remains amazing for the team led on the track by ex Mercedes James Vowles. Alexander Albon even snatched the second row on a track where overtaking is almost impossible, while Logan Sargeant even entered Q3, the first American to make it after Michael Andretti. It has not been since the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 2017 that both Williams cars have failed to make it to the final stage of Qualifying.

Tomorrow’s day could prove to be particularly important for Williams Constructors standings, given that heavy points could arrive to detach Haas and Alfa Romeo in the fight for seventh position. Albon and Russell, two great friends even before being rivals on the track, will share the second row behind Verstappen and Norris and ahead of Alonso and Sainz.

The words of Alexander Albon

“It was a great Qualifying session, Russell and I provoked each other a bit also because we had engineers in common, but with 3rd and 4th place we did quite well. It’s been a fantastic day and weekend so far, the car has been very strong since FP1, and it’s a bit of an unexpected result because as a team we normally consider ourselves not very strong on high downforce circuits, whereas today it went differently, so that’s fine”Alexander Albon told the microphones of Sky Sports F1.