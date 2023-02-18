With videoTallon Greek track failed to reach the final of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. The Italian Jannik Sinner settled in Ahoy in two sets with the 26-year-old Dutchman: 7-5, 7-6.

Greek track was the first Dutchman in the semi-finals of the ATP tournament since 2014. The last finalist from his own country was Raemon Sluiter in 2003 and he will hold onto that title for at least another year. Although the Greek track was able to keep up with Sinner’s pace for a full Ahoy, he was unable to force break opportunities against the Italian.

In the first set, the first 11 games went with the service. Despite the fact that both started to play more and more aggressively, they were unable to force a break point at all. However, with the score at 6-5, Sinner peaked at the right time. The young Italian managed to push the Greek track far behind the baseline time and time again and thus got the first break point of the match, which was also a set point. And he cashed in on that, after which the Greek track bounced his racket on the Ahoy hard court out of frustration.

The second and last set was almost a copy of the first. Greek track held his own service games with some ease, but he didn’t come close to a break. Sinner hit almost all of his first serves, after which he continued to set the fast pace with his hard forehand.

That resulted in nice tennis, but also 12 games with the service. In the blistering tiebreak, the 21-year-old Italian was just sharper and cashed in his second match point with a beautiful lob.

Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the final, who was too strong for Grigor Dimitrov in two quick sets earlier today. The Italian has already won eight matches in a row. Last week he took the title at the Montpellier tournament.

,,It was a good match against a good opponent, but sometimes good is not good enough," said the Greek track shortly after the match. Ziggo Sport. ,,I didn't serve well on my first service and had trouble with the return on the left. That's not good enough against Sinner then. His balance is incredible, with short balls he is on top of it. That's his class. He will win so many more tournaments."

Sinner after the match point. © REUTERS



Despite the elimination, the Greek track looks back on a positive week. ,,It was uncertain at first whether I could play, but in the end I played four good matches. I’m a little tired now, but I’m looking back on a nice week. I would like to come back again in the semi-final of Ahoy.”

Greek track won an ATP tournament in Pune, India, for the first time this year. The North Hollander started the year as the number 95 in the world, but his performance in Pune and now in Rotterdam will improve his highest ranking to date (44th).





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





