Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Dream Team of Mexico – The best soccer players in the history of the Mexican national team

November 15, 2022
Only 5 days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and 7 for the debut of the Mexican team Against Poland, today in 90min we review the historical eleven of the Tricolor with the best footballers of all time.

1. Antonio Carbajal

Antonio Carbajal

Goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal. /Hulton Archive/GettyImages

The goalkeeper appears in the goal Antonio Carbajal. “Tota” played 5 World Cups: Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966. Without a doubt, the best goalkeeper the Tricolor has had in all of history.

2. Rafael Marquez

Raphael Marquez

The player Rafael Marquez. /Phil Cole/Getty Images

the former player Rafael Marquez He is one of the most recent idols of the Mexican team. At Tricolor he became one of the benchmarks and leaders in the field.

He played 5 World Cups: Korea Japan 2022, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Without a doubt, he will be missed in this event.

3, Ignacio Flores

Another of the most prominent defenders who has defended the Tricolor shirt was Ignatius Flowers. The player played his entire career in Cruz Azul, while in the Mexican team he played in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.

4. Claudio Suarez

claudio suarez

The player Claudio Suarez. / Craig Prentis/Getty Images

What to say about the defender Claudio Suarez? The ‘Emperor’ marked a whole era with the Aztec team, playing a total of 177 games. Unfortunately, he anticipated the start of the World Cup in Korea Japan 2022 suffered an injury that sidelined him from the fair.

Likewise, he won 3 Gold Cups and was a key player in obtaining the Confederations title in 1999.

5. Ramon Ramirez

Oscar Ibanez, Ramon Ramirez

The player Ramón Ramírez. / HECTOR MATA/Getty Images

Ramon Ramirez He was one of the essentials of the Mexican team from 1991 to 2000. Although it is true that he only played in two World Cups, he is still remembered for his dedication on the field and his speed when taking the ball.

6. Benjamin Galindo

SOC-GALINDO-ILLUSTRA3

The player Benjamin Galindo. / OMAR TORRES / Getty Images

Teacher’ Benjamin Galindo He played in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, as well as being runner-up with Tricolor in the 1993 Copa América.

He is still remembered for his excellent ball hitting, which could be done with both legs. Undoubtedly, one of the infallible from the eleven steps.

7. Alberto Garcia Aspe

IRELAND V MEXICO

The player Alberto Garcia Aspe. /Inpho Photography/Getty Images

the midfielder Alberto Garcia Aspe He stood out in most of the clubs where he played. In the Mexican team he was no exception, and can boast of having played in three World Cups: United States 1994, France 1998 and Korea Japan 2002.

The ‘Capi’ had a cannon in his leg, in addition to his refined technique when it came to controlling the ball. In addition, Aspe won the 1996 Gold Cup and was part of the glorious squad that reached the 1999 Confederations Cup.

8. Manuel Negrete

The former footballer Manuel Negrete He is one of the best players who has defended the shirt of the Aztec team.

The midfielder was responsible for giving the Tricolor victory in the game against Bulgaria in the 1986 World Cup, and what better than with an authentic work of art, with a scissor goal that is considered one of the most beautiful

9. Cuauhtemoc Blanco

Cuauhtémoc Blanco

The player Cuauhtémoc Blanco. /Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

One of the most remembered players of the Tricolor is Cuauhtemoc Blanco. The ‘Cuau’ knew how to give that identity to the Tricolor when he most lacked it.

The now politician played in 3 World Cups, the last being the one registered in South Africa in 2010. Without a doubt, the ‘People’s Idol’ demonstrated how the Mexican team should be defended.

10. Javier Hernandez

Mexico's striker Javier Hernandez celebrates

The player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez. / PEDRO UGARTE/Getty Images

The attacker could not stop appearing in this list Javier Hernandez. The ‘Chicharito’ holds the record as the maximum network breaker of the Mexican team, having scored 52 goals in 109 games played.

However, the controversy did not wait, as he was not considered by coach Gerardo Martino to play the World Cup in Qatar, so his last World Cup could have been Russia 2018.

11. Hugo Sanchez

NORWAY V MEXICO

The player Hugo Sanchez. /Simon Bruty/GettyImages

Today, the best Mexican player who has defended the colors of Mexico is Hugo Sanchez. The ‘Pentapichichi’ played 3 World Cups with El Tri and won the 1977 Concacaf Cup played in Aztec territory. Undoubtedly, one of the top references of the Mexican team.


