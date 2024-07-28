Mexico City.- LeBron James’ passion spread to the rest of the Dream Team in his debut at Paris 2024.

The veteran finished with 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the United States defeated Nikola Jokic’s Serbia 110-84 in the opening game of the Olympic Games.

When the Serbians were ahead in the first quarter, they were even a little dirty on some plays, which woke up the Dream Team and they slowly grew into laughter and dancing because of how well they were playing and dominating.

Kevin Durant was key in that takeoff. He had fine aim and finished with 23 points, making all three of his three-point attempts. Jrue Holiday also contributed 15 and Devin Booker 12 points.

“We played with intensity and we have to keep doing that and keep doing that for the rest of the games,” Durant said after the game.

After leading by just nine points at the half, the Americans scored 26 to just 16 for the Serbians to seal the victory.

The Americans had a lead of up to 20 points in the third period, and at the start of the fourth they let their guard down and their rivals got within 13, but they didn’t worry.

Then they stepped on the gas again and took a lead of up to 26 points again, which came with a three-pointer by Stephen Curry with five seconds left.

The United States will have their second game on Wednesday when they face South Sudan, and they will close the first round against Puerto Rico.

Serbia was one of the candidates to compete against the United States, who showed that if they play together they are far superior to anyone else.

Jokic finished with 20 points and five rebounds, but beating the Dream Team will require more arsenal.