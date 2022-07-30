Your first official game as head coach and immediately receive a prize. The Johan Cruijff Scale won against Ajax was, according to Ruud van Nistelrooij, ‘a dream start’. But the former international was anything but satisfied with the first half of PSV.

,,The first 10 minutes were still ahead of us”, Van Nistelrooij claimed at ESPN. ,,I experienced that like that. We forced the long balls. But then you notice that Ajax with cross balls to the sides and speed in one-on-one. -one duel becomes very dangerous, then you have to defend all hands on deck.”

What went wrong in the first half? ,,We were very sloppy with the ball, I also said that at half-time," said Van Nistelrooij, who started substitutions in the second half after the 4-2. ,,Gakpo and Til were empty, and there were were some guys who had less minutes in the preparation and I am very satisfied with what I have seen."

And the fact that PSV is in the hands of a prize after ninety minutes and has scored five goals, makes it a ‘dream start’ for Van Nistelrooij, in his own words. ,,And what a goal too. All great goals. That’s fun,” he said, beaming.

Luke de Jong

Captain Luuk de Jong guaranteed PSV goals for years, but this time he created space for Guus Til. ,,We communicated well in advance about transition moments, and we know each other’s qualities,” he explained. ,,Guus (Til, ed.) has a lot of running power and can then come in the 16. That worked out well for a few.” And whether De Jong himself will also be heading into balls this season? ,,That will come”, he said with a laugh.

Til knows that too, the PSV hat-trick hero confirmed. ,,You know that when Luuk hits the first post, he takes 2 central units with him, I was in the space behind that. I'm the deepest midfielder, but I'm not the player who picks up and puts the ball away. If I stay deeper, I don't have to walk as far when the ball comes through. I think I have to play my strength, and I did that today."

PSV must already play against AS Monaco in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League on Tuesday. Van Nistelrooij had instructed his players not to think about that match. ,,I think we succeeded,” said captain Luuk de Jong. ,,You could see that from our intentions on the field. Ajax is always difficult, and now it was especially difficult in the opening phase. We couldn’t put it down tactically. Fortunately we have players with individual qualities like Gakpo, who can cross the line, and Til, who comes into the penalty area with me.”

