Forty years after the impact of the musical films Fiebre Latina (Zoot suit) and La bamba de Luis Valdez (1981 and 87), I observed with suspense En el barrio (In the Heights) and I realized that not only the genre of the musical but also the visual and sound discourse with which the cinema turns a work written and composed for the stage into a sensory spectacle. Like all musicals, En el barrio develops the story and the actions intertwining descriptive sequences with sung dialogues and dance scenes with colorful choreography. As a modern musical, it not only features the work of five hundred dancers but also new camera movements and visual effects. Scenes of daily life, music and dance turn the streets, squares, facades and houses of the Washington Heights neighborhood in northern Manhattan into a great Latin show. The spaces with the Washington Bridge as a backdrop, the diversity of the characters and the mix of musical genres – rap, hip-hop, merengue, salsa and bachata – transform it into a mosaic of Latin dramas and parties.

In the neighborhood he describes the reality and dreams of a bunch of characters that represent their ethnic groups: The protagonist Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) runs a convenience store but dreams of having a small business in the Dominican Republic, the self-named grandmother Claudia (Olga Merediz) lives and cooks as in her native Cuba, Vanessa (Mexican Melissa Barrera) works in a beauty salon but aspires and prepares to be a fashion designer, Nina (Leslie Grace) studies at a prestigious university but goes through a conflict of identity and adolescent Sonny longs to get a residence permit. Apart from dreams and longings, the film also describes family and love environments and dramas and tells stories of friendship, solidarity and death.

The Jon M.Chu-directed film is based on the Broadway musical In the Hights by Lin-Manuel Miranda, a successful American actor, writer, composer, and producer of Puerto Rican-Mexican descent. In Hamilton, as a musical work and film, Miranda thematized the founding of the United States. With En el barrio, he set out to give visibility and a voice to the country’s Latino community. The range of physical features of the protagonists and the musical genres that we listen to and observe dance accentuate the characteristics of a Caribbean community from which we enjoy the color, the corporeity, the voices, the dance and, in a very special way, the use of Spanglish. that enriches the dialogues.

The musical work was premiered in 2008 but the story of the “dreams” that Usnavi tells to a handful of children reminds us of the Dreamers, the thousands of third-generation immigrants who, despite having been born and studied in the United States and speak English as their mother tongue, they do not find the opportunities of other young people since their parents entered the country without immigration documents.

Annemarie Meier