Monday, September 25, 2023, 00:06



Great league debut for Hozono Global Jairis, who won on the Movistar Estudiantes court (62-67). The sewer team started badly at the Wizink Center, due to the success of the rival in the hands of the Belgian international Billie Massey, who added three by three until achieving an initial partial of 13-4. Eric Surís then stopped him to try to stop the Madrid three-point avalanche and, with the entry of Shante Evans, the Murcians gained confidence based on visits to the free throw line. The end of the first period arrived with the Alcantarilla team closing the gap thanks to the success of Abby Bishop and Arica Carter, formerly of the capital team (23-19).

STUDENTS Mawuli (5), Saravia (3), Ayestarán (10), Treffers (0), Laura Méndez (15), Whittle (11), Juana Camilion (5), Massey (10), Zaragoza (0) and Otero (3 ). 62 – 67 JAIRIS Konig (13), Ayuso (4), Bettencourt (2), Rueda (0), Abby Shop (9), Carter (7), Arrojo (0), Davison (0), Diarra (3), Evans (15) and Rembiszewska (14). Partials:

24-19, 39-32, 49-55 and 62-67.

Referees:

Albacete Chamón, Marqueta García and Espiau Guarne.

Incidents:

First day of the Endesa Women’s League. Wizink Center in Madrid. About 1,000 spectators.

Surís created a zone at the beginning of the second quarter to stop the students, but Saravia opened with a new triple. After a timeout by David Gallego, Alcantarilla’s team reached its best moment and, based on two consecutive baskets by Aislinn Konig, Hozono Global Jairis managed to tie the game (29-29). The Madrid team, however, closed the quarter being slightly superior, with a difference of seven points at halftime.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, the Murcia team managed to take the lead on the scoreboard for the first time in the game (42-43). The last period arrived and Alcantarilla’s team put the score at +9, but the locals did not give up and, after two good actions, they made it 57-62. A few minutes of mistakes followed and a free kick scored by Aina Ayuso, added to two others by Aislinn Konig, certified Jairis’ victory.