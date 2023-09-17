The Dutch defender sinks the rossoverdi 2-1 with a brace completed in injury time, Benedyczak drags the Emilians to Calabria with two goals: 0-5

Lorenzo Pastuglia

There really can’t be a clearer message to the championship: such a good Parma team wants Serie A and has made it clear to all their direct rivals. A generous Catanzaro paid the price but was too dancing in defence, always hit on the counterattack within the friendly walls of Ceravolo. The Emilians from Pecchia pass 5-0, take the top of the table with Bonny and Benedyczak in great form, trail Venezia by two points (1-0 on Friday at Spezia) and now they dream. At Sinigaglia, Como prevailed in the final over Ternana. It all happens in the last quarter of an hour: Lucarelli’s Umbrians pass first with Raimondo, then Odenthal scores a brace and gives his team the victory. Moreno Longo’s team, with their second consecutive success this season, is seventh together with Bari. Lucarelli’s team remains third from last with just one point. Monday evening the last match of the fifth day: the Ferraris match between Sampdoria and Cittadella.

See also River's likely lineup to face Belgrano on the second date of the 2023 Professional League Como-Ternana 2-1 — The last previous match took place on the penultimate day of the last championship, won by Como 3-1, but the last four matches at Sinigaglia had said the opposite: two Ternana victories and a draw. At the start of the game, emotions are almost nil. Cutrone tries from outside to liven up a match that lights up in the 29th minute with Luperini’s goal disallowed, after Collu’s advice to the Var. The former Perugia player takes advantage of Semper’s empty exit and scores a cross from the left, but the Favilli’s previous arm nullifies everything. Como tries above all with the throws from the wingers, but it is Lucarelli’s Umbrians who believe in it the most, trying with quick verticalisations and taking a crossbar at the start of the second half with Casasola. The goal however came in the 74th minute with Raimondo, who scored in front of the goal after Pyythia’s assist. Shortly after, however, Odenthal equalized with a header, following a soft cross from the right by Chajia. At the end, the defender once again stops his chest in the area following an assist from Kone and shoots it into the net, thus decreeing the defeat for a Ternana team without an away win in 16 games: between the last championship and the start of this one, they have in fact drawn five times and lost 11. See also Lollobrigida, the first blue hope: "I grew up and matured"

Catanzaro-Parma 0-5 — Thirty-three very long years. The time gap that has elapsed since the last two matches in Serie B between Catanzaro and Parma, with the Emilians victorious in both matches. But before this day, the two teams arrived at the Ceravolo match in different conditions: in the lead, with equal points. At the start the Calabrians got off to a better start, missing a goal with Biasci, before every counterattack on Parma’s right proved lethal thanks to a super Bonny. In the 18th minute, Man took care of it with an assist from the Frenchman, his first goal of the season after his return from the injury that had kept him in the box for three days. Then seven minutes later he touches Benedyczak with a penalty, which came thanks to the outburst of the indomitable Bonny who was brought down by an exhausted Scognamillo. Catanzaro tries to shake off but leaves too much space in the open field, so Parma can close it out with Benedyczak’s turn (4th goal in the championship), this time however supported by Coulibaly. In the second half the music doesn’t change and Sohm, still on the left side, can put it in the center for Partipilo, who just has to score. The Calabrians try with a shot in the area by Brignola deflected by the defence, then the match dies down. In the final, however, there was time for Colak’s 5-0 on an assist from Di Chiara. See also Julián Quiñones could emigrate to Europe