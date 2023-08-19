It wasn’t a first kiss, or menstruation, or loss of virginity. The first time I felt aware of being a woman, it was on a soccer field.

I grew up in the nineties in Buenos Aires. The economic crisis began to crush my family, and my Buenos Aires summers passed slowly, like urban dreams. I would wake up in the morning, watch gossip programs while my grandmother cooked and sang boleros. In the afternoons, when the melancholic lethargy of my home began to suffocate me, I would escape to the neighborhood club to kick the ball around.

I was the only girl on the court, and I was indistinguishable from the boys. Every summer my mother would give up on the invasion of lice, and she would cut my shaggy hair down to a baby chicken. To top it off, she was so skinny that those who didn’t know me treated me like a kid, and I was ashamed to correct them.

We played with the kids until nightfall. On weekends, my old man would join us, dressed in canvas sneakers and knee socks, like a seventies basketball player. Like many Argentine boys, he had once dreamed of becoming a professional player. His talent was narrating the game, in the style of an old radio commentator, as we played. For my father to narrate my dribbling, and my goals, was an unusual public display of affection. It was to be seen. It was to be

Soccer gave me a break from the sadness of the crushed women around me. And it was a space to connect with the mysterious and distant men who confused me: for 90 minutes and maybe an additional time, I could yell and insult in front of the TV with my father and grandfather, without any consequence.

The irony is not lost on me that in my childhood, the space in which I could freely interact with men was tenuous and volatile. Soccer is magic and it is also terror, it is popular revelry and it also flirts with fascism. In Argentina, as in much of Latin America, it has traditionally been a space for men, hostile and violent towards women, often homophobic and racist. Cecilia Rossi is an Argentine producer for the photographic collective Cuerpas Reales Hinchas Reales. They are dedicated to documenting female fans. Despite the fact that she grew up in a soccer family, she says she has felt that hostility. “You are more vulnerable than the rest. In every way. It is a large group of men, and in the anonymity the best and the worst are discharged. And then women are something to attack. Every time I went to the field, in the nineties, I went with a man. I was with my uncle. Otherwise, he wouldn’t let me go. It was a security issue.” It is a situation that is repeated throughout Latin America. According to Andrea Lezama Ayala, a specialist in gender issues and human rights in Colombia, “to this day the courts continue to be very insecure spaces for women. It is a space designed by men, for men. It is reflected even in the songs, which are extremely macho.”

When a game was played in my neighborhood, the streets were flooded with men, fathers, sons, and grandsons, all under the watchful eye of the police, ready to repress. I watched that surge of testosterone in wonder, terrified by the promise of violence it contained, but at the same time envious of the freedom of those bodies. Being able to go out into the street to sing, to fight, to shout a goal wildly. In my imagination, there was no possibility that soccer could be part of my life as an adult woman. All my friends on the pitch fantasized about joining the pantheon of their idols: Maradona, Batistuta, Caniggia. In my world, there was no such thing as Marta Vieira da Silva, Estefanía Banini, or Megan Rapinoe. As Marta herself said a few weeks ago, upon retiring from the Brazilian team: “When I started I didn’t have female idols, they didn’t appear on television. How could I see it?”

The card fell to me when I was 12 or 13 years old. It was at the end of one of those Buenos Aires summers that seemed endless. I remember perfectly. We were on the pitch. It was nap time. The air was a broth. Somewhere the grandmother was snoring against the background of showgirls arguing on their gossip shows. The cicadas heralded rain.

“I like the one with the segments, how I give it,” one of my friends said to the other, and squeezed my buttock.

I felt my face catch fire. Another friend of mine looked at me with embarrassment, but above all, in silence. I was aware that my body was changing, for a long time. That afternoon was the first time that I understood myself as an object, a thing, to which one touches, which one speaks about, but to which it is not necessary to speak. I felt wanted and powerful, but also grotesque and endangered in this new body. It was an omen of other attacks to come, some worse and others less worse. It was the first time I felt like a woman: out of place where I most wanted to be. On a court.

Some time later, at dinner time, I mentioned to my father that there was a girls’ league that I was interested in, and he replied curtly, “No. That is not an environment for women.” I wondered if he had found out about the incident on the court. It did not matter. The message was clear. It was my turn to join the other women in my family. Those of the boleros, the ones who sat smoking in the shadows, inhaling smoke voraciously, like inverted, enraged dragons.

In 2022, I decided to make a podcast about the soccer world cup, The last drinkfor the National Public Radio in United States. More than one of my friends wrinkled my nose. “Soccer? You look. I thought you were a serious journalist,” was a standard response.

But maybe no one was as surprised as me. After two decades living abroad, far from my family, from men who are a mystery and inverted dragons, I had decided to return to one of the most painful places for me: the pitch.

I returned to Argentina and soccer with a lump in my throat, feeling that, as the tango says, “twenty years is nothing.” But what I found was that the green wave—the feminist revolution—opened those doors. Rossi says that “the most current generations, who are living their adolescence right now, don’t fully understand this when someone tells you: ‘you can’t do this because you’re a woman’”. Welcome be that disbelief. Today, throughout the country, there are women’s leagues throughout the country. One of the most beautiful memories of my trip was being in the audience of the mythical Argentinos Jr. stadium, shouting and singing along with other fans, like me.

through the podcastI began to talk to women in soccer, and to understand that we were always there. I learned the stories of several of the players who participated in the first Argentine women’s team, the one that participated in the so-called “Invisible World Cup” of ’71 (since it was not recognized by FIFA). Lucila “Luky” Sandoval. Virginia Andrada. Elba Selva tells that before marrying her husband, she warned him about a defect that she had: “Look, I play soccer.”

I’ll be honest: this is the first Women’s World Cup I’ve watched. I’m ashamed to say it: initially, when I tuned in to the first game, I was surprised to see women on a professional court. But I think it’s important to recognize that. I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means, the initial discomfort of seeing yourself reflected in a space that was once forbidden.

Maybe it’s wrong to say that he missed me. Maybe the reality is that he missed me.

According to Cecilia Rossi, who is also the photographer representing the Boca Juniors fans, many of the women she has photographed initially have mixed emotions towards women’s football. “It is a social consensus that is being assembled. And that tells you about the importance of visibility.” According to Ayala, in Colombia, “stigmatization has been very evident in the treatment of women’s soccer teams. We have a women’s league, but the management that the Colombian soccer federation has made regarding the teams is shameful. The same resources have not been designated. Women are still on the sidelines.”

However, the 2023 Women’s World Cup has been the most visible of all. It is estimated that 2 billion viewers watched the cup —double that of the previous World Cup. It has been exciting to follow the unstoppable dribbling of the Colombian Leicy Santos, the happiness with which she played that team was an ode to soccer. The fierce precision of the French team. The magic that happens at the moment in which the Spanish Salma Paralluelo receives the ball. The mere fact that those bodies are there, on that court, screaming, exploding balls, spitting, sweating, fouling, insulting each other, hugging each other, is monumental. “I think that a few years ago such a situation would have been unthinkable,” says Ayala. “It also has to do with the fact that more and more women are entering sports journalism.”

In the middle of this women’s world cup, I received a call from my father. Asking me for the key to my digital platform to be able to watch the games. I had a feeling of happiness, and sadness, for a revolution that finally came, and for all the girls who didn’t get it in time. “I’m leaving with a bittersweet feeling,” said Argentine captain Estefanía Banini when she retired a few weeks ago. “I see the next generation very well. I am happy to have been part of that generation that paved the way. I know that they are going to enjoy it much more and have much more support. There is an incredible future”

This Sunday will be historic. It is the first time that Spain and England have reached a final in a Women’s World Cup. Whoever wins, with this World Cup we all win. Existing in that space is the true victory.

When I was little, it was unthinkable. Not even if I had had permission, would I have known how to verbalize that desire.

But 20 years… is nothing.

It’s a long time.

And now we dream out loud.

Jasmine Garsd is a journalist for NPR