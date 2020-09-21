Not every human is trustworthy in a virtual world. The latest example of this is a 29-year-old girl living in Paidhuni area of ​​South Mumbai. This woman relied on the virtual world to lose an unknown person and not one or two, but lost 10 lakh rupees.According to the Pydhuni Police, the parents of the young woman, a resident of Mohammad Ali Road, put her profile on a well-known matrimonial site for the purpose of finding a good boy. He hoped that a good salary boy would become his daughter’s son-in-law, as his daughter also works as a manager in a logistics company. Before the daughter could get married to a favorite boy, his daughter arrived at the front cyber criminal’s radar and lost a million rupees.

Case registered, investigation continues

According to the police, on the matrimonial site, on 14 July 2020, he saw the profile of a young man named Hasan Jamal. Hassan had written the profile as a London resident and a civil engineer by profession. After liking this profile for the daughter, the girl’s guardian talked to Hassan and introduced her daughter. During the talks, Hassan himself spoke on behalf of the United Nations to work as a project manager in the reconstruction of buildings damaged in the Syrian war. She tells the woman that her bank account has been seized because of the Syrian war. He is in dire need of money. Trusting, the girl deposited around Rs 10 lakh between August 2 and August 8. When in doubt, the girl took shelter from the cyber police.