Dubai (Etihad)

Slovenian Jeva caught the attention, during the preparation for the “bow and arrow” competition, within the Fazza International Championship for People of Determination currently being held in Dubai, with her infant son, who was not more than 8 months old, with her during training, and the athlete was keen to come to Dubai despite her son’s young age, for the sake of her dream. Aiming for “Paris 2024”.

Jeeva raised the slogan of challenge due to her great confidence in herself, and she is a role model for challenge, determination and persistence.

Her son represents a great driving force and morale charge for her, in order to unleash her energies in the tournament.