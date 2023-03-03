He himself likes an ice cream with white chocolate from the Belgian chocolatier Callebout the best. Jasper Frederik (22) only thinks and dreams of ice cream. He took over the old Vlaardingen ice cream parlor Melbalino from Jan and Rijka Hijmans, but his menu does not include prawn crackers or pickle ice cream, but more common varieties such as fruit and nut ice cream.
Ger van Veen
