From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Multimillionaire Bryan Johnson wants to stay young forever. In addition to artificial intelligence, he uses critical therapies to achieve his dream.

Roatán/Los Angeles – The American multimillionaire and biotech founder Bryan Johnson longs for eternal youth. To achieve this, the 46-year-old underwent special gene therapy on the island of Roatán near the coast of Honduras. “I am now a genetically enhanced human being,” Johnson wrote on social media after his September procedure, during which he was injected with the protein follistatin. Gene therapies are primarily used to combat genetic diseases. Initial scientific approaches now claim to be able to slow down the biological aging process. The effects have not yet been officially proven.

Multimillionaire Johnson wants to genetically improve the human body and undergoes gene therapy

Bryan Johnson has been known for experimenting with living longer for years. About two years ago he launched the “Blueprint” project, in which he says he invests more than two million US dollars every year. A daily diet, around four hours of exercise, numerous nutritional supplements and medical procedures are part of his everyday life. His last trip took him to the Caribbean. There the 46-year-old received an injection with the protein follistatin. The protein takes over according to the current state of science a regulatory function in the embryo and occurs in many tissues of the adult human. Follistatin is said to have a positive effect on muscle development, among other things. According to the new company in Roatán, this makes it “the holy grail for muscle, bone and fat,” the portal quoted Bloomberg the founders in December.

According to Johnson, the specific goals of the procedure were “epigenetic age reduction, monitoring of organs for possible improvements, improved muscle volume and strength, reduced rate of aging.” A treatment with Follistatin costs around $25,000. The procedure was free for the multi-millionaire, the company confirmed Bloomberg. In return, Johnson reported publicly about the procedure and its consequences. Because of his circumstances, he represents a kind of guinea pig. Normally, gene therapy is particularly effective in unhealthy or elderly people. The 46-year-old, on the other hand, has been training for a “perfect” body for years, and he also repeatedly resorts to medical procedures. However, the gene therapy has not yet been approved by the US regulatory authority.

Genetically enhanced human? Scientists sharply criticize gene therapy in the Caribbean

However, some scientists have sharply criticized treatment with Follistatin. “There is no evidence that these therapies work, they do not make scientific sense, and they are likely to cause death by causing cancer or liver failure,” neuroscientist Christin Glorioso wrote in one Opinion articles about longevity and health about follistatin and other unregulated gene therapies in March. Among other things, she mentions a “clinic in Honduras” that offers such therapy. There are always rumors about medical miracle cures for eternal life.

Two weeks after his gene therapy, Johnson rips his shirt off in a short clip as a testament to his strength. © Instagram @bryanjohnson_

Johnson himself has not yet commented on the effects since his treatment in September. Meanwhile, he continues to work on eternal life. For this he primarily uses artificial intelligence. “My 79 organs are carefully checked every day. AI transforms the measurement results into a rejuvenation plan,” the 46-year-old explained in a recent interview with World. He doesn't want to entrust his life to his “unreliable brain”, but to an algorithm. “Who do I let control my health: my moody monkey brain or objectively judging software that doesn’t fall for my tricks to get a large pizza with lots of cheese?” said Johnson.

Biologically speaking, his heart is currently 37 years old, his bones and skin are 28 and his lungs are 18. He wants to reduce the age of his organs by 25 percent by 2030. The multimillionaire announced on Instagram in November that his last procedure for a younger body was in the Bahamas. He received an infusion with 100 million mesenchymal stem cells. According to his own statement, he now consists of “young Swedish bone marrow”. (nz)