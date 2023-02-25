In Mexico the trends of jobs In the labor market are inclined according to the networks specialized in professions towards the engineering in computer systems, software engineering, information technology.

Also the degree in business administration, business management, sales, entrepreneurship, digital business, big data, website engineering, digital marketing, business administration, international business, and foreign trade, to name a few.

The aforementioned is the most demanded in these times that require proactive and prepared professionals.

In days gone by the firm remittly released a study on dream job globally and the result yielded five desired jobs: pilot, writer, dancer, youtuber and entrepreneur.

Definitely, the professional development model as we knew it has been transforming and employers, organizations and companies are changing, creating new career schemes in universities.

The theme of dream job it reminds us of our childhood when they asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, to name a few, the work models were the following: “I want to be a doctor”, “I want to be a teacher”, “I want to be a graduate”.

What times those, the traditional vision was focused on studying a career, entering the labor market in a stable company and continuing there until retirement, today the world has been transformed as well as the labor scheme and the way of employing young people.

In recent years the entrepreneurship In Mexico it has been growing, in our country there is a record of almost 4.5 million micro, small and medium-sized companies, many of them are dedicated to consulting in professional services, gastronomy, retail consumption, art, culture, publishing, construction , computing, education, marketing, advertising, health.

Entrepreneurship in our country has had a great boom, Mexicans are interested in forging their own project.

Women, millennials and centennials are the groups that have shown the most interest in starting a business in Mexico.

The surveys carried out both in Mexico and in Latin America reveal that the dream job for many is to be a “youtuber” or “influencer”.

The exposure of characters in social networks makes adolescents and young people turn their sights to an activity that until little was unknown.

The fame and permanence in social networks has made many characters position themselves in international events and obtain sufficient income to remain in this activity.

But beyond fame and what might be thought easy, which is to appear before a camera, with sometimes inconsequential issues, the background, in the need to find the desired and dreamed job, has to do with thorough preparation and studies of according to the profile of each person.

The professional success of each one of us depends on our training given to us by our parents, school and the life experience that shaped our future.

What is recommended is that the path we travel is in tune with our desires, goals, objectives and dreams, that is why it is important to know oneself, reflect on whether we are happy in the work we do, learn to make decisions, plan and order priorities and be open to the possibility of undertaking.