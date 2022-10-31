If you still have to drive, it’s better to stick to water. Or Heineken 0.0, as they call it. Just kidding, of course, because there are excellent non-alcoholic beers these days. At this dream job you are paid to drink beer that makes you more fun, and that is why you get a camper as a company car, so that you always have a place to sleep off your intoxication.

The Harvest Hosts company is looking for an ‘AleBlazer’. This is someone who wants to drive a campervan to small breweries and distilleries in the United States for two years. The company is like an AirBnB where you can book camping spots at breweries, farms, vineyards and more such locations. In Italy they would agriturismo to call.

Every day to a new brewery to pit

The purpose of the track is to drive to a new location each day and report back on the location and the brew they make there. Just to be clear: you only drink beer when you no longer have to drive. The next day you get behind the wheel again to go to the next location. In total, more than 500 breweries and distilleries in the US have joined the road trip.

Harvest Hosts says of the vacancy: “That’s right, we’ll pay you to drink beer and camp in a decked-out RV while checking out some of the coolest breweries in the entire country.” It is unknown how much the job pays. But let’s face it, this isn’t a job you do for the money, it’s for the experience.

Since it is America, you must be at least 21 years old to do this work. A trained liver also seems to be a plus. You must also have a driver’s license, and you must provide proof that you are crazy about breweries and distilleries. A photo of a street pizza does not count. You can at Harvest Hosts apply and they don’t say anything specific about applicants from the Netherlands. So we don’t think it should be a problem.